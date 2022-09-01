By State Point Media

(StatePoint) By 2030, almost a quarter of the American population will be over the age of 65, up from 16 percent in 2020, creating a situation that’s going to drive greater demand and greater pressure on the care industry. In addition to a larger workforce and more financial resources, new technologies also have the potential to help solve the problems created by this seismic demographic shift.

According to experts, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are already among the key components of new technologies providing improved quality of life for those who want to continue living independently at home.

“While AI and ML have transformed other industries, adaptation has been slow in the care industry, but we’re working to change that,” explained Chia-Lin Simmons, chief executive officer of LogicMark (NASDAQ: LGMK), which manufactures personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and remote care and activity monitoring technologies to create a connected care platform and recently incorporated two-way voice communication technology into its medical alert pendant.

To help you live safely and comfortably in your home in the years to come, Simmons offers a few strategies for using the newest technology to your advantage:

• PERS, also known as Medical Emergency Response Systems, allow you to call for help in an emergency by pushing a button. Wearable pendants — along with water-resistant, wall-mounted devices and mobile solutions — can keep you protected in every room of your home by helping you instantly connect with loved ones and emergency personnel. Those offered by LogicMark use AI and ML for pattern recognition and fall detection for an added layer of security. To learn more, visit www.logicmark.com.

• Automatic pill dispensers can help ensure you never miss a dose or take too much medication. Depending on your needs, you may need to look for a solution offering both visual and audio notifications, or one suited for those with limited dexterity.

• Motion-sensing lighting can make nocturnal trips to the bathroom — common in one’s golden years — much safer, helping to reduce the risk of dangerous trips and falls. Many lighting options plug directly into outlets, while others are battery-operated and can be installed anywhere. Be sure to include these fixtures in bedrooms, hallways and bathrooms.

“True independence must be accompanied by peace of mind for you, your family and your caregivers,” said Simmons. “By adopting new technologies, you can help create a virtual safety net, enabling you to stay at home while living in a safe environment and providing piece of mind to your loved ones.”