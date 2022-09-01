Liberty and Health Alliance will hold a free mobile hospital and clinic for the community, offering medical, dental and vision care at the Tampa Convention Center on Thursday and Friday, September 15-16. Volunteers and support are needed to help with this Christian-sponsored event, which is being held in a region that the state has identified as an area of critical health need.

Please register to attend as a patient or volunteer at https://libertyandhealth.org/.

Volunteers are needed from every medical and health care specialty. Doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, physician assistants and medical assistants are needed in the fields of cardiology, dermatology, emergency care, gastroenterology, pediatrics, podiatry, psychiatry, women’s health and many more specialties. Dentists, dental hygienists and dental assistants are also needed. Additionally, hundreds of nonmedical volunteers are needed for interpreting, food service, financial and legal counseling, clothing distribution and other areas of service.

Donations of medical supplies and equipment, as well as financial support, are necessary to make this a successful event. Sponsorships are also available.

“We’re excited to serve the Tampa Bay area in this way, helping people who are most in need of physical and mental healing,” said Dr. Lela Lewis, president of Liberty and Health Alliance. “We’re calling on all those interested in volunteering for this event to do so and help make an impact in changing people’s lives. Thank you for your support for those in need.”

Dr. Lewis has led similar community mega clinics in other cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Antonio, all of which were reported by major market news outlets.

Liberty and Health Alliance is a ministry founded by Seventh-day Adventist Christians that believes humanity has received the gift of life and the offer of whole-person health from God. Under its belief system, since every individual has been endowed by the Creator with liberty of conscience, it rests with the individual to make informed health decisions — through free choice and as a duty to God. People of all backgrounds and faiths are welcome on the journey.

The Tampa Convention Center is located at 333 S. Franklin St. in Tampa. For more information, visit https://libertyandhealth.org/.