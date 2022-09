Artist Alejandro Algarin is an Artist at Muralist / Illustrator and art teacher at Center Place of Brandon who Studied Media Arts & Animation at The Art Institute. All summer, students were creating interactive spray paint art and this fall, he will teach cartooning, animation and more. He just hosted a successful Center Place art show and is excited to share his gifts.

