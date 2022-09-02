Campo Family YMCA was founded based on the core character values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.

It continues to flourish because those values are as relevant to today’s world as they were in 1844, when a young drapery clerk named George Williams sought to develop a wholesome place for young people to escape the immorality of the London streets during the Industrial Revolution and founded the first YMCA.

“Campo Family YMCA just celebrated more than 20 years in the greater Valrico community,” said Campo Y’s executive director, Robyn Ostrem. “Campo Family YMCA has become stronger because of our community.”

Over the last 20 years, Campo Family YMCA has had a total investment of $214,557 from the community through financial assistance to ensure participation in all programs among individuals facing financial hardship in addition to subsidized programs that fill community voids.

The center has also excelled in youth development. “More than 4,500 kids participated in experiences that cultivated values, skills and relationships that led to positive behaviors, better health and educational achievement,” Ostrem said. “In addition to our youth programs, our healthy living programs have impact — more than 17,000 individuals were impacted by Y programs designed to help them improve their health and well-being and connect to new friends.”

Since 1889, the Tampa YMCA has been responding to critical social needs and positively impacting the lives of children, adults and families across Hillsborough and eastern Pasco counties.

“More than 2,500 children learned lifesaving skills through drowning prevention programs while thousands of neighbors were served in other mission-based programs at little or no cost thanks to charitable contributions,” Ostrem said. “Focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the Campo Family YMCA has been strengthening the Greater Valrico community for the past 20-plus years by empowering kids to succeed in school and in life, helping community members get healthier, developing leadership skills in teens and water safety skills for all ages in addition to ensuring seniors have engaging opportunities to mitigate social isolation.”

Campo Family YMCA recently received a grant from the GTE Foundation to renovate its Youth Zone.

“We can’t thank GTE Foundation [enough] for helping us, and we look forward to opening our new Youth Zone in the winter of 2023,” Ostrem said. “We hope the community will join us for our yearly Halloween Trunk and Treat event on Friday, October 28 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.”

If you would like to learn more about Campo Family YMCA, you can visit its website at www.tampaymca.org/locations/campo-family-ymca or call 813-684-1371. Campo Family YMCA is located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico.