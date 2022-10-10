The Brandon ’86 Rotary Club will hold its 30th annual Brandon Seafood Festival, sponsored by Ferman Mazda, on Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Rotary’s Camp Florida, located at 1915 Camp Florida Rd. in Brandon.

The cost to attend is $25 per adult with an advance purchase ticket or $30 per adult at the gate. Children under 12 can get in free with a paid adult and a donation of a canned good. The price includes all-you-can-eat seafood and drinks. The event will also have the ability for pickup orders this year to give everyone an opportunity to participate. All tickets can be ordered at the link provided below.

The Brandon Seafood Festival features Southern fried fish, shrimp, hush puppies, coleslaw, hamburgers and hot dogs. There will be water, Gatorade and beer on hand to drink. In addition to the all-you-can-eat buffet, families can enjoy music, games, bounce houses, musical chairs for the kids and more. Larry ‘Stretch’ Mott and DJ Crisolo will be on hand entertaining the crowd throughout the event with live music.

All proceeds from the event benefit international and local charities, including the Outreach Clinic, ECHO, Everyday Blessings and Rotary’s Camp Florida. In 2019, the last year that the event was held, the Brandon ’86 Rotary Club raised $10,000 for these charities.

“Brandon ’86 Rotary Club has been working hard to make this a great event filled with fun and great food,” said Marlene Adkinson, public image chair of Brandon ’86 Rotary Club.

“This is our signature fundraising event that has raised money for the needs of local charities for over 25 years,” added Adkinson.

For those who wish to become sponsors, there are many sponsorship levels remaining starting at just $100. For more information on becoming a sponsor or vendor, please contact Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com or 813-454-5072.

The Brandon ’86 Rotary Club is a service organization that meets every Friday at 8 a.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Guests are welcome to attend.

“Rotary is about friendship, fellowship and community. We work together to solve local community issues, provide humanitarian aid and to promote goodwill and peace. Rotary is comprised of local businesspeople who believe that mutual service is the best way to create thriving businesses and societies,” said Adkinson.

Tickets to the Brandon Seafood Festival can be purchased at https://brandonseafoodfestival2022.eventbrite.co.uk.