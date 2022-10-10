Tampa Theatre is excited to announce that its 10th annual Halloween Series will take place from Friday, October 14 to Monday, October 31 at the historic theater in downtown Tampa.

Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre said, “It is scary how fast a decade flies by. Tampa Theatre is as excited as Jason Voorhees on the first day of camp to announce the 10th annual manifestation of their petrifyingly popular A Nightmare on Franklin Street series, providing 18 nights of premium heebie-jeebies.”

There will be two screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with a live floor cast and audience participation.

Tampa Theatre will offer plenty of Ghosts of Tampa Theatre Tours. Two will be Late-night, Lights-off Paranormal Investigations.

You can enjoy the elegantly gothic stylings of Phantasmagoria with an Edgar Allen Poe-themed mainstage show.

There will be an evening of spooky campfire stories under the theater’s star-lit sky.

You will not want to miss the family-friendly Mummy & Me screenings with free tickets for kids 12 and younger.

The Tampa Theatre is a perfect venue for a presentation of Hitchcock’s silent thriller, The Lodger, with live musical accompaniment on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ.

On Sunday, October 16, local author Paul Wilborn stops by to discuss his new book, Florida Hustle, after a special screening of Friday the 13th at 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, October 18, local artist and filmmaker Antony Capers will debut the newest episode of his supernatural YouTube serial, Grand Hampton, as a free community screening.

Then, on Thursday, October 20, you can support the Humane Society of Tampa Bay by attending a screening of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary at 7:30 p.m. You can come meet some of those adorable, adoptable cats starting at 6 p.m. during a special prefilm kitten-cuddling happy hour event in the lobby.

On Saturday, October 22, enjoy SpiritsFest: Opening Night. Patrons are invited to help sort through the dubious motives and solve the suspicious murder, all the while sampling creepy craft cocktails at every stop. Showtimes are at 6 and 9 p.m. Attendance is limited, and 1920s-inspired attire is encouraged.

Earlier this year, TV’s The Ghost Brothers visited Tampa Theatre with a camera crew to see what paranormal activities they could capture. Come on Wednesday, October 26 for a free screening of the episode.

On Sunday, October 30, Tampa Theatre presents a day of spooky Spanish-language films.

For times, titles and tickets, visit www.tampatheatre.org/nightmare.