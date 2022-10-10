CEOs in Schools invites Tampa Bay area executives to spend a day away from the office and step into the classroom. On Friday, November 4, these role models will experience a day in the life of public education, working side by side with principals, teachers and staff in applying successful business practices that enable these local schools to thrive.

Hillsborough Education Foundation, in partnership with Vistra Communications and Hillsborough County Public Schools, encourages business leaders to get involved with their future workforce. Now in its fourth successful year, this innovative program will place 150 CEOs in public elementary schools across the county to learn more about the challenges and opportunities facing our students, teachers, administrators and public schools every day. This one-day, unforgettable, hands-on learning experience often results in forged relationships that positively impact schools year-round.

“This program strengthens bonds between our public schools and business leaders and provides a new perspective on the role these relationships play in preparing our future workforce for academic and personal success,” said Hillsborough Education Foundation CEO Kim Jowell. “We are excited about this program and are encouraged by the positive outcomes we have witnessed thus far.”

Brian Butler, president and CEO of Vistra, founded the program in 2019 to encourage business leaders to address challenges and make an impact in our schools.

“The support of business leaders in this community is what we need now more than ever,” said Butler. “Their expertise, innovation and resources are an important contribution to the success of our schools, principals and students.”

Addison Davis, superintendent of schools for Hillsborough County Public Schools, said, “This incredible initiative has already created important, lasting relationships within our schools. When our educational leaders and CEOs join forces for children, anything is possible. These partnerships can result in solutions that make our entire community stronger as we seek to create a world-class education for all.”

Participants who would like to volunteer for the CEOs in Schools initiative are asked to reserve a school at ceosinschools.com. With so much interest from returning participants, there are less than 20 schools to fill, especially in North Tampa, the Plant City area and south county.

Also, on Wednesday, October 12 at 3 p.m., the CEOs in Schools Kickoff Reception will be held at TPepin’s Hospitality Center, located at 4151 N. 50th St. in Tampa. Participants and principals will meet and learn more about this year’s event.