Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Designer Handbag Boo Bash Bingo

The Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is hosting a designer handbag boo bash bingo. The event will take place on Thursday, October 20 from 6 p.m. at The Bridges, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. There will be 10 rounds of bingo, and winners can choose between a selection of designer handbags and totes from Kate Spade, Dooney and Bourke, Coach, Brahmin, Michael Kors and more.

Tickets are available from www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org. This event is always extremely popular, so make sure you register early to make sure you are not disappointed. Additional information about the event can be found by emailing bjwc.fl@gmail.com.

Residents At The Bridges Retirement Community Enjoy An Afternoon Tea

Ladies residing at The Bridges Retirement Community in Riverview, along with their daughters, daughters-in-law and granddaughters, recently gathered for an afternoon tea event.

Dressed in pearls, fancy hats and lace gloves, they were joined by members of the Brandon Junior Woman’s Club (BJWC) who furnished a special tea. Anne Bellingar, District 8 director of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, who hails from England, presented the history and fine points of a British tea while guests enjoyed teas and petits fours.

Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest

The annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest will take place on Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mary & Martha House Home Goods Market, located at 312 U.S. 41 S. in Ruskin. All pets are welcome. The parade and judging will take place at 12 Noon with trophies and prizes for best overall costume, most creative costume and best pet and human costumes.

You can register on-site at the Kittie Corral booth starting at 11 a.m. or preregister online at www.jens-market.com. All proceeds from the event go to Kittie Corral, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Kappa Delta Phi Bingo At The Talking Pint Bar & Bistro

Join the Kappa Kappa chapter of Kappa Delta Phi for an evening of fun and prizes at The Talking Pint Bar & Bistro, located at 13418 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, on Tuesday, November 1 at 7 p.m. Along with bingo, there will be raffles as well as food and drinks available for purchase. This is a first-come, first-served event, so make sure that you and your friends come early.

Grace Community Church Fall Market

Grace Community Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia, will be holding its fall market on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a wide variety of vendors with something for everyone, so go and get an early start on your holiday gift shopping.

If you are interested in being a vendor at the event, please visit its website at www.gracecommunitymarket.com for more information.

Annual Nut Sale Returns

St. Francis Circle of Nativity Catholic Church’s Nativity Women’s Guild is pleased to announce that 2022 will be the 41st year that it will provide the community with the opportunity to purchase nuts. Just in time for the holidays, the circle will sell the nuts in 1 lb. bags.

These high-quality nuts will include shelled pecan halves and pieces, shelled walnut halves and pieces, salted cashews and a variety of candied pecans. All nut orders must be placed by Monday, October 17 and will be shipped to arrive by Sunday, November 20. Proceeds from the nut sale benefit the Nativity Food Warehouse, which provides free groceries to the needy of 50-plus parishes in the Brandon area.

To purchase nuts or for more information, call Evelyn at 813-657-4309, Flo at 813-695-7096 or 813-431-0041.

Bingo Returns To St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview is pleased to announce the return of bingo to its Family Life Center. The event is usually held on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

The next date is Tuesday, October 25, and it will begin at 6:30 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and a concession stand will be available for refreshments. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from the evening will support community families in need and church groups like St. Vincent de Paul.

1967 Chevrolet Nova SS Is The Cruiser Of The Month

A bright-yellow 1967 Chevrolet Nova SS owned by Joe and Emily Lara of Valrico is the Roamin’ Oldies Car Club cruiser of the month. It is fitted with a 327-cubic-inch, 275-horsepower V8 engine and other performance equipment that came with the SS option that turned it into a genuine muscle car.

The Roamin’ Oldies Car Club hosts a cruise-in from 1-4 p.m. the first Sunday of every month (with a rain date the following Sunday) at the MiraBay Village Shopping Center on U.S. Hwy. 41 in Apollo Beach. For additional information, call Frank at 856-373-8497.

Hess Orthodontic Trick-or-Treat Event

Hess Orthodontics is excited to announce its annual drive-through trick-or-treat event. Join it and other businesses in the plaza for a scary good time. They will be handing out lots of candies and goodies between 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28 at 11970 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Please use the Boyette Road entrance to get your spooky good time started.

Pelican Players Presents Nana’s Naughty Knickers

Pelican Players Community Theater will be presenting Nana’s Naughty Knickers from Thursday through Sunday, October 20-23. It is a wonderfully light-hearted play about a lively grandmother with a creative way of keeping her life interesting, entertaining and laugh-out-loud funny from beginning to end.

“Audiences may assume they know what’s coming by the play’s title, but, as in any good comedy, there are hysterical and comedic twists and turns around every corner,” said Bruce MacDonald, director of the show.

Tickets are available from the Kings Point Box Office from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. All performances are at the Kings Point Veterans Theater in the North Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Drive in Sun City Center.

Additional information can be found on its website at www.pelicanplayersscc.org.

Immanuel Lutheran Church Fish Fry Fundraiser

The Immanuel Lutheran Church, located at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon, is hosting a fish fry fundraiser dinner on Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go towards a new water fountain.

The day will be filled with fun and games for all ages, music, raffles and an auction. Along with the fish fry, hot dog meals will be available. All meals are first come, first served, so make sure to get there early to not miss out.