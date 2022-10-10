Dove Interiors Carpet One Floor & Home is your local flooring store in Ruskin for great service and quality carpets, wood flooring, floor tiles, vinyl and more in a wide range of colors and prices. It also offers window treatments, bedding, kitchen and bath, cabinetry and countertops.

Locally owned and operated for 32 years by the mother-daughter duo Joan Miller and Kimberly Scott, Dove Interiors brings beauty, quality and outstanding customer service to all its clients.

“All of this started in 1991 when I walked away from my successful career in finance to open Dove Interiors with my two children, Kimberly and Rick,” Miller said. “We made the decision to start a family business and moved into a small space in the Sun Pointe Shopping Center.”

The family business received a warm welcome from the local community. “We credit our success to our trust in God and that He would help us through the good times and bad times,” Scott said.

Dove Interiors stayed in the Sun Pointe Shopping Center until the business built out its own building in 2007.

“Talk about a leap of faith, when we started this business, we didn’t know anything about the carpet business,” Miller said. “Carpet was our first product, and luckily my son, Rick, knew how to install it. Our first carpet representative was a godsend and taught us everything we ever wanted to know about carpets.”

The family slowly added ceramic tile and Hunter Douglas window treatments to their growing business.

“From there, we added vinyl, hardwood, laminate and then a few years later cabinets and countertops,” Miller said.

Offering great customer service has always been a top priority with Dove Interiors.

“Our job doesn’t stop at the final payment,” Miller said. “We take care of the job until it’s finished from showing up with the installer, making sure everything is progressing properly while the install is taking place, and we are there when the job is completed.”

Miller and her family treat their employees like family as well.

“We cannot say enough about our team at Dove Interiors,” Miller said. “They are knowledgeable about our products and they listen to our clients to make sure every one of their needs are met.”

If you would like to learn more about Dove Interiors, you can visit its website at www.doveinteriorscarpetone.com or call 813-642-4369. Dove Interiors is located at E. 2305 College Ave. in Ruskin.