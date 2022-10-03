In 30 years, there has not been a single doctor who has served in Florida Senate to represent the voices of patients and the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship. Dr. Christina Paylan is running for Florida Senate District 16 to change this dire statistic and to bring common sense to law making in Tallahassee.

Dr. Paylan believes that in order for a government to be representative for all, there must be people from all walks of life serving as elected officials. Currently, we have only one walk of life in government, and that is lawyers. Dr. Paylan is not against lawyers being elected to represent people, but she is against government being 98 percent made up of lawyers.

A daughter of an immigrant family, Dr. Paylan completed her earlier education in California, moving to Florida in 2001 to work at Tampa General Hospital to complete her fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

When COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Dr. Paylan realized more than ever before that Florida citizens would be well served by having a doctor as their representative in Tallahassee to make laws that directly impact their health care and the health care of their children. Her candidacy and position on the issues can be summarized as follows: 1) Dr. Paylan strongly believes that parents should always choose when it comes to their children, 2) Dr. Paylan strongly believes in having an informed and educated voice in the Senate deciding Floridians’ health care, 3) Dr. Paylan firmly stands by the fact that there has to be accountability and transparency by judges and prosecutors, 4) Dr. Paylan strongly believes that we have an outdated court system that needs to be updated and modernized and 5) Dr. Paylan stands for common sense lawmaking instead of writing confusing laws that are hundreds of pages long with loopholes.

As a political outsider, and as an everyday average person wanting to represent everyday average people, Dr. Paylan is asking for your vote for Florida Senate District 16.

For more on her position on issues, you can directly reach her at 813-919-6299 or visit her website at www.paylan4statesenate.com.