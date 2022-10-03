Mike Beltran is running for reelection to the Florida House of Representatives. Beltran is running in House District 70, a newly configured district in the newly redrawn legislative maps. District 70 includes Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Ruskin and northern portions of Manatee County.

For nearly four years, Beltran has been serving the people of Southern Hillsborough County as their voice in Tallahassee. Beltran is a leader on issues related to the judiciary, is the former Commerce Committee Whip and is a fierce advocate for Hillsborough County.

“The past two years have shown that freedom is under assault,” Beltran said when asked about his reason for seeking a third term. “And no other state in the union has been a more hospitable home for freedom than Florida. I’m running for reelection to fight alongside Governor Ron DeSantis to defend the Constitution, preserve individual liberty, uphold the rule of law and preserve the American Dream for my sons’ generation.”

Beltran attended the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 2005 with a B.A. and honors in international relations, magna cum laude. He then went on to earn his law degree from Harvard Law School in 2008 before moving to Florida in 2010, where he served as a law clerk to a federal district judge. He is still a practicing attorney by trade, and he is happily married to his wife, Hope. The couple have two young sons, Michael and Ross.

Beltran is also an Eagle Scout and takes pride in this formative experience he had growing up. He has been recognized as an Outstanding Young Florida Lawyer and has been appointed by Governors Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis to the Judicial Nominating Commission for Florida’s Thirteenth Circuit Court in Hillsborough County.

For more information, please visit Beltran’s website at www.electmikebeltran.com.