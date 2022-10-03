A 38‐year resident of the Tampa Bay area, Kimberly Overman was elected to the county commission in 2018. Overman earned a Bachelor of Science in agricultural and resource economics from the University of Maryland, raised two children and has the joy of raising one of her four grandchildren as a single parent. Overman has owned and operated successful businesses.

She is a certified financial planner, former owner and CEO of a fee‐only registered investment advisory firm, vice president of strategic planning for Concierge Financial Organization, owner of The Heights Exchange LLC — a commercial space in Seminole Heights — and the chairwoman of the Hillsborough County Board of County Commission, District 7 countywide. She also recreated a business chamber of commerce for the Tampa urban core. A longtime advocate of smart planning, economic growth, strong families, sustainable communities and the importance of education, Overman has a long history of public service volunteerism and community involvement.

During her career, Overman served on several professional and community boards:

Tampa Bay Estate Planning Council, past president; Financial Planning Association of Tampa Bay, past president; Financial Planning Association of Florida, past member and legislative delegation; Business and Professional Roundtable, founder and board member; Soroptimist International, member and Young Careerist Award; Old Seminole Heights Neighborhood Association, board member; Hillsborough County Housing Financial Authority, chairperson; Heights Urban Core Chamber, president; Women’s Yacht Racing Association of Tampa Bay, member; and Hillsborough Education Foundation Finance Committee, member/advisor.

The commissioner currently serves on numerous boards and councils, including:

Board of County Commissioners, District 7 County Wide (chairwoman); Affordable Housing Advisory Board (chairwoman); Commission on Human Trafficking (chairwoman); Tampa Bay Transportation Management Area Leadership Group (includes MPO/TPO representatives from Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties) and more.

Visit https://kimberlyoverman.com/.