Where the health of all members of the family is concerned, it’s best to have a doctor who not only has much experience and expertise but also strives to personally care for patients. That’s the goal of Dr. Randell Sehres.

“My primary focus is to take care of the whole patient. … I’m able to address all of their concerns up to my level of expertise,” he said.

Dr. Sehres is an award-winning, board-certified family medicine doctor at Absolute Surgical Specialists with over 25 years of experience, which includes orthopedics, dermatology, men’s and women’s health care issues and mental health issues. He’s also affiliated with Brandon Regional Hospital, the HCA network and St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Born in Miami, he graduated from the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine in 1993 and did his residency in family medicine in Baltimore at Franklin Square Hospital. After returning to Florida, he was stationed at MacDill Air Force Base for his four-year commitment to the Air Force, finishing in 2000.

Then in 2002, he started Brandon Family Medical Care, which he had for 17 years until it was bought by AdventHealth. However, three years later, he lost his son, Scott, age 24, and chose to take time off. He also found that he didn’t like working exclusively for a hospital.

“The 17 years that we had the private practice, we really tailored that practice to be, you know, a family practice. We considered our patients; we didn’t treat them like numbers. We had a personalized relationship with them, and that was lost when it was taken over,” said Dr. Sehres.

When he decided to work again, his friend, Dr. Craig Amshel, owner of Absolute Surgical Specialists, suggested joining his practice, and did so in June. Now, Dr. Sehres can give more time to patients, and he’s been seeing them from Sun City Center and reaching out to those he had taken care of for many years — along with new patients — from Tampa, Brandon and other local areas.

“In family medicine, we’re trained to take care of patients of all ages, so one of my greatest satisfactions was taking care of the family … and seeing the children grow and up and have children of their own,” he said.

Absolute Surgical Specialists is located at 1046 Cypress Village Blvd. in Sun City Center. For an appointment with Dr. Sehres, call 813-633-0081.