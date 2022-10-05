Compiled by Jenny Bennett

New Date For Your Next Step Is The Cure 5K Run

Due to Hurricane Ian, event organizers Bernadette Boyle and Linda O’Brien received a call from the county saying that their event had been canceled. The new date for the Your Next Step is the Cure 5K run is Saturday, November 19. This means that there is still time to sign up for this amazing event, which brings awareness to ocular melanoma, at https://runsignup.com/race/fl/lithia/yournextstepisthecure.

Follow its Facebook (@cureocularmelanoma) and Instagram (@yournextstepisthecure) pages to keep up with important information.

Kappa Delta Phi Bingo At The Talking Pint Bar & Bistro

Join the Kappa Kappa chapter of Kappa Delta Phi for an evening of fun and prizes at The Talking Pint Bar & Bistro, located at 13418 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, on Tuesday, November 1 at 7 p.m. Along with bingo, there will be raffles as well as food and drinks available for purchase. This is a first-come, first-served event, so make sure that you and your friends come early.

Brandon Newcomers Club Annual Fundraiser

The Brandon Newcomers Club will be hosting a market as its annual fundraiser on Wednesday, November 16 starting at 10 a.m. The event will take place at the Brandon Community Center, located at 302 Sadie St. in Brandon. There will be a wide variety of objects available for purchase, including baked goods, crafted goods and plants. The Brandon Newcomers Club is a group of women interested in making new friends, establishing a sense of community and helping others to acclimate to a new area.

For more information about the event or how to become a member, email Elaine at edeverlein@gmail.com.

Brandon Elks Lodge Hosting Rummage Sale

The Brandon Elks Lodge is hosting a rummage sale at its hall, located at 800 Centennial Dr. in Brandon. The event will take place on Saturday, October 29 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., and there will be a wide variety of items for sale. Come early to find the best bargains.

Additional information about this event and the Elks can be found on its website at www.brandonelks.org.

Get A Head Start On Holiday Shopping At The Bridges Retirement Community Annual Fair

With the holidays approaching, shopping for unique gifts could not be easier when you visit the 10th annual Gifts & Craft Fair on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is being held at The Bridges Retirement Community’s clubhouse, located at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Whether it’s handcrafted decorations or personalized gifts, such as jewelry and handbags, pottery, candles, home decor and more, you will find just what you are looking for.

Dementia And Alzheimer’s Support Group

Care partners of those with any type of memory loss, whether family, friends or professionals, need to be equipped with the knowledge to best support their loved one. A great way to learn and share is the new hybrid support group now being held via Zoom and in person at Tessera of Brandon.

It has two meetings, one during the day and one in the evening. The evening group is held on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The Zoom meeting number is 897 6781 0479, password: evening. The daytime group is held on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 2 p.m. The Zoom meeting number is 869 4044 7508, password: support.

Both these meetings are available to attend in person at Tessera of Brandon, located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For additional information, call 813-607-6880.

Craft Show At The Fraternal Order Of Eagles Aerie

Come out and support your local vendors and artisans on Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles aerie, located at 1810 Front St. in Valrico. A wide variety of merchandise will be available, including wreaths, homemade candles and soaps, jewelry, art, tumblers, essential oils, signs, woodworked pieces and so much more.

For more information on this event or to register to be a vendor, please visit its website at www.foe3566.org or call 813-685-4173.

Summerfield Community Center Is Looking For Vendors For Holiday Market

Are you an artisan who is looking for an outlet to sell your items? Summerfield will be hosting a holiday market on Saturday, December 3 at its community center, located at 13011 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. The market is looking for a wide range of items, including, jewelry, candles, soaps, signs, wreaths, decorated tumblers, embroidered items and more.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please email amenitycenter@oursummerfield.org for additional information and a registration form. Vendor spaces are available both indoors and outdoors.