“People don’t plan to fail, but rather fail to plan,” echoed Edward Jones financial advisor Joanna Springstead.

Navigating the financial world can be confusing and intimidating, and Springstead aims to create partnerships with her clients to help them feel comfortable with their financial future. Her 20-year career in the industry has taught her that being a certified financial planner (CFP) is as much about people as it is about maximizing their financial potential.

“It is getting to know people, their priorities and goals, setting a pathway and building the steps to get there,” she said. “I am a partner, sounding board and so much more.”

Prior to joining Edward Jones in 2018, Springstead held executive positions at JPMorgan Chase and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. This experience gave her knowledge of how things worked, and her interest grew in planning and investing.

As a financial advisor with Edward Jones, Springstead uses that experience to make an impact, working one-on-one with clients to get to know their priorities and long-term goals, noting that there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ financial strategy.

“This is about people and feelings,” said Springstead. “My superpower is providing calmness, clarity and direction.”

Springstead said she often hears, “Whenever I talk to you, I feel better,” and this is part of the reward of her job. “Working with people is so empowering,” she remarked, adding that when people trust her with their money, she wants them to know that she considers herself a partner in their future.

One visit to Springstead’s new office exemplifies the importance she puts on her clients’ comfort. She worked with designers to create a space where guests would feel at home from the moment they walked through the door, and it shows. It is beautifully decorated with light, airy spaces, comfortable chairs and attention to detail throughout that exudes an atmosphere of professionalism coupled with serenity.

Guests are greeted by senior branch office administrator Laura Schumaker, who has been with Edward Jones for 22 years and is a limited partner. Both she and Springstead strive to provide the ultimate customer experience and find reward in helping others fulfill their lifetime goals.

“It is through careful planning in all aspects of life that I protect my most important asset, my family, and I work with my clients to do the same,” she commented.

Joanna Springstead’s Edward Jones office is located at 13459 FishHawk Blvd. in the River Springs Town Center off Bell Shoals Rd. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by appointment. For more information, call 813-657-2078 or visit www.edwardjones.com/joanna-springstead.