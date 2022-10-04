ZooTampa Presents Creatures Of The Night Event

Ever wonder what — or who — lurks in the swamp? This year’s ZooTampa event welcomes the Swamp Witch, a mysterious new resident who is looking to make a deal. Known to all who fear her as Blackwater Mattie, this spooky character spends her nights mixing potions and conjuring spells in the darkest corners of Florida’s murky swamps where few dare to tread. Ghouls and goblins of all ages can enjoy eerie fun and join mischievous characters for a night of Halloween adventures complete with animals, spooky frights and festive treats.

This has a limited capacity; reservations are strongly recommended for all guests 3 years and older (guests 2 years old and under are free). Children 12 years of age and under are invited to wear their most spooky Halloween attire, though toy weapons are prohibited.

Visit www.zootampa.org to purchase tickets. The event runs until Sunday, October 30.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween

Get your favorite costume ready and come and collect candies and treats while Magic Kingdom park thrills and chills you with eerie entertainment, delightful attractions and some beloved Disney Characters. Watch three sinister sisters bewitch and bedazzle in the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, boogie down with friends from Disney Junior shows at Disney Junior Jam and finish the evening watching Disney’s Not-So-Spooky-Spectacular, a wickedly wild fireworks display hosted by Jack Skellington.

Tickets can be purchased at www.disneyworld.disney.go.com, please review the dress code and costume guidelines before attending.

Howl-O-Scream At Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream returns in full force, taking over the entire park with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows and more. Unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner, including on Busch Gardens’ pulse-pounding thrill rides. Howl-O-Scream is bringing fear to the next level, and once you’re in there’s nothing you can do about it.

This event is intended for mature audiences and contains adult content; costumes are not allowed. Tickets can be purchased at www.buschgardens.com. The event runs on select nights until Monday, October 31.

A Horse’s Touch Halloween Party

A Horse’s Touch is holding a Halloween party on October 29 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for children ages 2-13 years old to raise funds for its various horse riding affiliations, including special Olympics, Horses4Heroes and Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship classes. It will be a fun-filled event with trick-or-treating, games, food and a costume parade on horseback.

A Horse’s Touch is located at 12435 Cody Dr. in Wimauma. For more details and to reserve a place, please email mmbarn4@gmail.com.

A Kitten Place Rescue Black Cat 5K Run

Local cat and kitten rescue A Kitten Place is holding its annual Black Cat Halloween Run on Sunday, October 30 at Twin Lakes and is looking for vendors and corporate sponsors for the event. It is a fun family event; feel free to dress up in your Halloween costume. Last year, the 5K run had over 175 participants.

If you are interested and would like more information or register for the event, please email akittenplace@gmail.com.

Designer Handbag Boo Bash Bingo

The Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is hosting a designer handbag boo bash bingo. The event will take place on Thursday, October 20 from 6 p.m. at The Bridges, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. There will be 10 rounds of bingo, and winners can choose between a selection of designer handbags and totes from Kate Spade, Dooney and Bourke, Coach, Brahmin, Michael Kors and more.

Tickets are available from www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org. This event is always extremely popular, so register early to make sure you are not disappointed. Additional information about the event can be found by emailing bjwc.fl@gmail.com.

Haunted Boat Tours

The highly popular Haunted Tours, offered by the Pirate Water Taxi service on the Hillsborough River, are back. It has a whole new crew of haunted storytellers sharing tales of terror and Tampa’s eerie past. The cruise will include terror-filled storytelling, ghostly horror and haunted happenings on the 45-minute boat ride.

This is a family-friendly event, and all ages are welcome. Visit www.piratewatertaxi.com for additional information and to book tickets.