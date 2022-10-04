The Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon will host its 21st annual Terrific Kids Golf Tournament on Tuesday, October 27 at Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club in Valrico.

“This event is our only fundraiser at this time, and we raised $25K last year, which is 99.9 percent distributed back into our schools and community through our programs we serve, such as Terrific Kids, K-Kids and Key Clubs, to name a few,” said tournament director and Kiwanis member, Dustie Amatangelo. “This will be a huge year because we have stretched ourselves to raise $30K from this tournament. Our club supports so many programs in the Brandon/Riverview area that this revenue will allow us to do more in our community.”

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon was established in May 1960 and continues today to serve the Greater Brandon community, especially its children.

“The Brandon Kiwanis Club has been serving our community for 51 years now,” Amatangelo said. “Our focus is service leadership with our local schools. We teach our students what it means to be good leaders and how to give back to the community. Our initiative is food insecurities. Our partnership with Mosaic and Feeding America allows us to support a food pantry at Gibsonton Elementary and mobile food trucks in our local community especially through the pandemic.”

Registration for the tournament starts at 10:30 a.m. and the shotgun starts at 12:30 p.m. The club is looking to the Brandon community and beyond to help with sponsorship and players.

“The community can help the Kiwanis by participating in the tournament with a sponsorship, hole sponsorship or a simple donation,” Amatangelo said. “They can buy a ball drop ticket, which replaces our 50/50 at the tournament. A community member or business may want to sponsor a hole and join us on the course to promote their business for the day. It’s a fun day, and everybody wins when we all pull together.”

The club is always looking for new members who will help them give back to the community.

“We meet the first and third Thursday of every month at The Bridges on Bloomingdale at 8 a.m. and the third Thursday at La Septima at 6 p.m.,” Amatangelo said. “We invite you to join us. If children are what makes your heart tick, then we are the organization for you. Our mission is to change the world one child, one community at a time.”

If you would like to be a sponsor for the Kiwanis Club’s upcoming golf tournament, you can contact Amatangelo at adustie15@gmail.com or call her at 813-294-0645.

If you would like to learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon, you can visit its website at www.brandonkiwanis.org.