Local residents Mark and Ruth Scott had a vision and goal for many years to help the community through outreach and Christian ministry. The couple prayed about how to spread the gospel and felt the Lord leading them to reach, reconcile and recover through a broadcast ministry and prayer call center.

“Mark and I are very excited with the vision the Lord has put on our hearts,” said Ruth. “We have been meditating on this for seven years.”

The couple anticipates launching their television network, The Recovery Network (TRN), officially within the year, considering the necessary licensing and funding required for such an undertaking. But the Scott’s have wasted no time launching the outreach ministry portion, actively sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ and finding community partners. The first fundraiser is taking place on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 3 p.m. at the Harley-Davidson of Brandon.

“We are so thankful to Harley-Davidson of Brandon and pray this fundraiser will help us achieve our goal. It is God’s vision, so we have faith He will send the provisions,” said Ruth. “The heartbeat of TRN is to launch a 24/7 Prayer and Resource Support Call Center with live operators around the clock.”

The fundraiser will allow the ministry to share their vision with the community and partner with companies with the vision of TRN.

“We will have a text-to-give option during the live event as well as on our website under the ‘GIVE’ tab,” said Ruth. “We are a not-for-profit organization, and all charitable financial donations are tax deductible.”

At the Harley-Davidson event will be multiple local speakers, such as Army Major Mack Macksam from Eyes of Freedom; Dr. Douglas J. Wingate, founder and president of Life Christian University; and Mark Mulligan of Soli Deo Gloria International Ministries, who will share how TRN will impact the community.

The Scotts will also be there to answer questions and share their vision. Mark is a U.S. Army veteran with over 30 years of experience in the area of communication, broadcasting and ministry. Ruth is a former English teacher and youth pastor. The couple is actively involved at Grace Community Church, located at 1425 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico

TRN needs organizations to partner with in order to connect callers with local resources to meet their needs.

“We want to pray for our callers but also be able to connect them with a local resource organization that can help meet their tangible need,” said Ruth. “Another way to support us would be to supply us with broadcasting cameras; Mac laptops/computers; office supplies such as cubicles, desks, conference tables, volunteers and more.

Until the launch of the actual television network, viewers will be able to find support through Facebook @youcanrecoverall and on YouTube starting in January 2023. For more information, visit www.youcanrecoverall.com. Harley-Davidson of Brandon is located at 9841 E. Adamo Dr. in Tampa.