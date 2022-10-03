As the holidays are quickly approaching, all the pecan fans are pulling out their cookbooks to find their favorite pecan recipes. The United Women in Faith (UWF) group, formerly United Methodist Women, of New Hope United Methodist Church in Brandon is holding its 52nd annual Pecan Sale, selling fresh-from-the-grower shelled pecans. Profits from the sale will benefit many missions throughout the local community and beyond.

Barbara Brooks, pecan chairman, is excited about this year’s Pecan Sale event.

“We have donated almost $500,000 in the last 50 years to local and international charities, like ECHO, Choices, Hope for Her, United Methodist Children’s Home, Family Promise, Mary & Martha House, Zoe and Cuba.”

The pecan pricing this year is $48 for a 5 lb. box of pecan halves or pieces and $10 for a 1 lb. bag of pecan halves. Specialty items include: 1 lb. bag of chocolate amaretto for $12, 1 lb. bag of pralines for $12 and there is an assortment in a Christmas tins (chocolate amaretto, pralines as well as roasted and salted pecan halves) for $26.

“My favorite part of this event is seeing many of the same customers each year and sometimes having time to catch up a little about their families,” said Brooks. “Many of the same UWF ladies volunteer each year, so it is fun seeing the same customers annually.”

You can order in three easy ways from October 1 through Tuesday, November 1: Call Mary Baker from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at 813-643-4493, email bjbrooks5@gmail.com or visit www.pecansale.com to order online and pay with a credit card. Checks should be payable to UMW and mailed to P.O. Box 546, Lithia, FL. 33547. Only prepaid orders are reserved. Others will be sold on a first come-first served basis. Pickup times are Saturday, November 12 and Monday, November 14 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at New Hope Life Center, located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

For a quick and simple recipe for your pecans, consider the classic homemade pecan pie. This recipe is so easy, even the kids can help.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup Karo® Light or Dark Corn Syrup.

• 3 eggs.

• 1 cup granulated sugar.

• 2 tablespoons butter, melted.

• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract.

• 1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) coarsely chopped pecans.

• 1 (9-inch) unbaked OR frozen deep-dish pie crust.

Instructions:

• Preheat oven to 350° F.

• Mix Karo Light Corn Syrup, eggs, sugar, butter and vanilla using a spoon or rubber spatula.

• Stir in pecans.

• Pour the mixture into pie crust and bake on center rack of oven for 60-70 minutes.

• Cool for at least two hours on wire rack before serving.