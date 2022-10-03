Third Annual Trunk-or-Treat At Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church

Get ready for Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church’s third annual Trunk-or-Treat. This is a free community event including food, games, activities and more. Many unique and fun trunk displays with goodies for children of all ages. Bring your friends, family and neighbors. The event is being held on Sunday, October 30 from 5-7 p.m. Holy Innocents’ is located at 604 North Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

Trunk-or-Treat At First United Methodist of Seffner

First United Methodist of Seffner, located at 1310 South Kingsway Rd. in Seffner, is inviting the community to join in the fun on Saturday, October 29 from 4-6 p.m. Bring the whole family for some treats while playing games at different trunks and game booths. There will also be a petting zoo and food available for purchase.

Crosswind Church Hosts Community Trunk-or-Treat

Crosswind Church is excited about its upcoming Trunk-or-Treat event being held at 1510 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa on Monday, October 31 from 6-8 p.m. This is a safe and fun event to bring children of all ages to trick-or-treat with other families in the community. Stop by Trunk-or-Treat at Crosswind Church to grab some candy and have a great time.

Opendoor Church In Brandon Offers Fun Trunk-or-Treat Event

Opendoor Church located at 2908 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon is inviting the community to participate in its annual Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, October 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. This is a kid-favorite event, so don’t miss it. Kids will be able to vote for their favorite trunk, so come find out who will win this year.

For more information, visit www.theopendoorchurch.com.

Grace Community Church Is Holding Its First Pumpkin Patch And Movie Event

Grace Community Church is holding its first Pumpkin Patch from Wednesday, October 5 through Monday, October 31. The patch will be open Monday through Friday from 2-8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays from 1-8 p.m. Bring the family out to pick out a perfect pumpkin to carve. There is also ‘Dinner and a Movie in the Pumpkin Patch’ on Saturday, October 22 at 6 p.m. Students can get community service/Bright Futures hours for helping with shifts in the patch.

Grace Community Church is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. For more information, visit www.mygraceumc.com or call 813-661-8858.

Limona Village Chapel United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch

If you’re looking for a pumpkin patch for the whole family to enjoy, you’ve found the right spot. Your family will find the perfect pumpkin on the front lawn of Limona Village Chapel United Methodist Church, which has been an icon of Old Brandon for more than 100 years. There will be pumpkins and gourds of different sizes and photo opportunities throughout the patch. Kids will enjoy games such as pumpkin tic-tac-toe, pumpkin ring toss and more.

The pumpkin patch is open from Sunday, October 9 through Monday, October 31. Hours are Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Limona Village Chapel is located at 408 Limona Rd in Brandon.

Liberty Southern Baptist Church In Plant City Announces Trunk-or-Treat Event

Come out and enjoy a fun night for all ages that includes free food, games and, of course, Trunk-or-Treating. No tricks here. Bring your friends, family and neighbors for this safe community event.

Liberty Southern Baptist is located at 2505 W. Granfield Ave. in Plant City. For more information, visit www.libertysbc.org.

Trunk-or-Treat Event Hosted By Tony Baroni, Keller Williams And Suburban Tampa

Bring your family and friends to join the Tony Baroni, Keller Williams and Suburban Tampa teams at their scary and fun trunk-or-treat event. The fun-for-all event is on Thursday, October 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 2350 E. SR 60 in Valrico. Have fun roaming around collecting candy, popcorn and more. Attend in your costume or as you are.

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church Hosts Its Annual Pumpkin Patch

Did you know that the tradition of the St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch began over 25 years ago? It started as a youth fundraising venture where 1,500 pumpkins were unloaded into the arms of 40 students and 10 adults. It has since earned the name of the ‘Pumpkin Patch Church’ and serves as one of St. Andrew’s largest community outreach events, all while raising money for youth mission trips.

The pumpkin patch is open every weekday beginning on Wednesday, October 19 from 4-7:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s is located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.saumc.net.