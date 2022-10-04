Those who are interested in a fun Halloween event that isn’t occurring on Halloween itself can look forward to lots of enjoyment and excitement for kids and adults at the 28th annual Haunted Woods. This will be the return of the event, as it was unfortunately unable to be held for the past two years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s glad to be back to provide good times for all its guests.

Happening at Hillsborough River State Park on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 from 5:30-10 p.m., this is an event with fun, spooky times for the whole family.

“We have the trail; we have a DJ out there; we have a dance area; we have dance contests, and costume contests for the kids; and we have a kids area,” said Walt Williams, president of the Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society. “We don’t recommend anybody under 12 going on the trail because it gets so scary out there sometimes.”

Be warned however, even adults have been known to get terrified by the monsters lurking in wait on the Scare Trail, according to Williams. If anyone gets too scared, they only need to tell a Haunted Woods attendant and they’ll be taken from the trail safely.

There are also volunteer opportunities at the Haunted Woods, such as wearing costumes around the area, scaring guests on the Scare Trail, working with food, among other things. It needs 250 volunteers, and volunteers will be able to earn service hours while enjoying food and having fun. If you’re interested in volunteers as an individual or a group, visit the event’s website and register by Monday, October 10. All applicants will be background-checked.

Attending costs $10 per person, cash only, but children 12 and under are free. All proceeds from this event will go toward the Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society and help improve the park. Among other things, the proceeds will assist in raising the $100,000 needed for restoring the park’s Fort Foster, as its wooden structures have deteriorated. So, with events like Haunted Woods, just coming by and having fun can help the park.

Hillsborough River State Park is located at 15402 U.S. Hwy. 301 N. in Thonotosassa. For more information about the Haunted Woods or to volunteer, visit www.floridastateparks.org/events/28th-annual-haunted-woods.