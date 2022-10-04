Visit Tampa Bay recently created a Bay Crafted Pass. The Bay Crafted Pass was designed to drive economic impact to partner breweries in Hillsborough County by marketing to beer and cocktail enthusiasts in Florida and drive markets.

Visitors can download the electronic passport, check in at different breweries via geo targeting and will then be able to claim prizes from Visit Tampa Bay if enough locations were visited. As a partnership-based organization, Visit Tampa Bay presented the opportunity to be included in the Bay Crafted campaign to all its craft brewery partners located within Hillsborough County. New breweries can be added at any time, so long as they are located within the destination.

My hope for this pass is that it adds some of the awesome breweries we have in the Brandon area, like Bullfrog Creek Brewing Company and Leaven Brewing.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Company started out of a humble two-car garage, and now it is in its very own brewery and tap room in Valrico. It is owned by veteran Tampa natives.

“We have great beer and a cozy feel to our brewery,” said Jamie Ratcliff, founder of Bullfrog Creek. “We also have something going on every night at Bullfrog. It’s a great place to come and hangout, have some great beer and a good time with your friends or family.”

Ratcliff is also a huge supporter keeping things local and giving back to the community.

“We love being a part of our community and we want to give back whenever we can,” Ratcliff said. Its music bingos are very popular with many local charities.

Leaven Brewing is another local favorite. The goal at Leaven was to become a neighborhood brewery with a hyperlocal mindset. KJ and Jillian of Leaven Brewing have accomplished that and then some. They make beer they like to drink and beer that the Riverview community likes to drink as well. “Leaven is place where you can come alone and by the time you leave you’ve made a new friend,” Jillian said. “We have a lot of fun and we are very welcoming.

Leaven is also very family oriented, so Jillian gets the awesome opportunity to bring her little girl with her to work. “This gives me the ability to do what I love and have my family with me while I’m doing it,” Jillian said. “Everyone knows my little girl, and she loves being around our customers.”

These are just a few reasons why I feel Visit Tampa Bay should extend their Bay Crafted Brewery Pass to include Bullfrog Creek and Leaven. If you are reading this, I encourage you to stop by these two great breweries and experience them for yourself.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico and Leaven Brewing is located at 11238 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit https://bullfrogcreekbrewing.com/ and www.leavenbrewing.com.