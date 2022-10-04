Melissa Cordon Black is running for Hillsborough County court judge in Group 14. Black is a seasoned attorney, an experienced public litigator and a compassionate community advocate, and she would like your vote on Tuesday, August 23.

Black served as an assistant attorney general in the Children’s Legal Services Department before starting her own family law practice, where she has served as a pro bono attorney for hundreds of Hillsborough County’s youth and foster care children. As the mother of three boys herself, Black has been an unwavering advocate for foster children, teens and children with special needs across Hillsborough County.

Black was born and raised in Brandon. Black’s parents, the late Dr. Pacifico Cordon Jr. and Dr. Yolanda Cordon, grew their medical practices in Brandon for over 35 years, with her father being the medical director of Hawthorne Village Retirement Community for 25 of those years. As a child, Black attended Nativity School, was the runner up in the Little Miss Brandon competition and was a volunteer and Candy Striper at Brandon Regional Hospital.

Black is a graduate of the University of Florida and earned her law degree from the Stetson University College of Law.

Black said, “I will build on my years of community service to Hillsborough County by serving as county court judge.”

Black is a volunteer with the Challenger Baseball program, which is designed for children in Hillsborough County that live with physical or mental disabilities. She is a member of the Johnny Ferlita Memorial Fishing Tournament committee to benefit the Pediatric Cancer Foundation, a member of LAMPLighters (Ladies Assisting Metropolitan People), a parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church and an active member of the CKS Parent Teacher Club (PTC).

Black is endorsed by the honorable Ralph Stoddard; retired Chief Judge Manuel Menendez; and Plant City Commissioner Bill Dodson and his wife, Sylvia; Sun City Center Honorary Mayor Joe Zuniga; and former Honorary Mayor of Brandon Sherry Stewart.

For more information, please visit https://melissablackforjudge.com/.