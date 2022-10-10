The Riverview intersection of Panther Trace Boulevard and Summerfield Boulevard will be redesigned to improve safety and create better traffic flow at Collins Elementary. Hillsborough County is designing the project to comply with Vision Zero safety principles.

The project calls for new turn lanes on multiple roads to organize traffic around the school. It features new, wider sidewalks and pedestrian-activated rapid-flashing beacons with crosswalks to safely accommodate pedestrians accessing the school, as well as a new pedestrian refuge island in the crosswalk.

The $2.8 million roadway improvement project will include the following upgrades:

A new eastbound left-turn lane on Panther Trace Boulevard at Summerfield Boulevard.

An extension of the eastbound left-turn lane on Panther Trace Boulevard at the Collins Elementary School driveway to provide additional car queuing and reduce traffic during school pickup and drop-off.

A new westbound right-turn lane on Panther Trace Boulevard at Summerfield Boulevard and the addition of a raised median separating the right-turn lane and through lane at the intersection.

A new northbound right-turn lane on Summerfield Boulevard at the new school driveway to provide storage and deceleration for the main vehicle pickup and drop-off loop.

A new southbound right-turn lane on Summerfield Boulevard at Panther Trace Boulevard.

A new southbound left-turn lane on Summerfield Boulevard at the new school driveway.

Sidewalk widening to provide an 8-foot-wide sidewalk to enhance walkability.

Implementation of a pedestrian-activated rectangular rapid-flashing beacon at the school crossing on the east leg of the intersection of Summerfield Boulevard and Panther Trace Boulevard. Improvements for this crossing include extending the median to provide a pedestrian refuge area and enhance pedestrian safety.

Construction is expected to begin in 2023.

The county had conducted a virtual engagement using the Hillsborough Engagement Hub to collect feedback from the public. Although public comment for this project has ended, you can visit www.hcflgov.net/hcengage to participate through public comments in future projects.