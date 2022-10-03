Laurel Lee is the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15.

Raised by a two-star general in the United States Air Force and a public school teacher, Lee has family ties in Eastern Hillsborough County that go back more than 70 years. Laurel’s husband, former Senate President Tom Lee, also served the area in the state Senate for 18 years.

For three years, Laurel Lee served as the Florida secretary of state, but she returned home to Eastern Hillsborough County and is asking her community to allow her to represent their shared principles and values in Washington D.C.

“Representing the people of Congressional District 15 would be my honor. It is my home and I know I am the right voice to represent our hardworking residents in Congress. If elected, I promise to serve with integrity, deliver results on behalf of our community and fight every day to ensure our principles — not the principles of Washington D.C. — are protected and advanced,” said Lee.

Lee, who is also a former circuit court judge in Hillsborough County and federal prosecutor, has over 20 years of experience serving her local community and the state of Florida, ensuring election integrity and upholding the law.

“Now more than ever, it is critical that we send the right type of leadership to Washington — leaders who will stand up for what’s right and truly represent and reflect their community,” said Lee. “We can’t afford to sit idly on the sidelines as inflation continues to hurt families and our economy, or as long as politicians think they know what is best for our children and families. In Washington D.C., I will stand up and fight on behalf of our community and its families.”

Lee has also been engaged in local civic organizations, including ECHO of Brandon and the Pepin Academies, serving as president of the board for both organizations. In the legal community, she actively supports the organized bar and has served as president of the Federal Bar Association, Tampa Chapter and the Givens Family Law Inn of Court.