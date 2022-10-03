According to Mike Isaak, who is running for Hillsborough County court judge in Group 14, “I believe that performing the duties of a judge is an art form. Successful execution requires proper morals and values, appropriate legal and life experiences and a dedication to public service.”

Isaak has practiced law for 30 years. He began as an assistant state attorney. Isaak received a long-term service award for his dedication to protecting the citizens of Florida. He then opened my own law practice.

“I have focused on criminal defense for the past 25 years. As a criminal defense attorney, I protect and defend the Constitution. I have also represented clients in a variety of civil cases and am a member of numerous professional organizations,” explained Isaak.

He has tried more than 150 jury trials and more than 500 nonjury trials, and he has written more than 300 appeals. In addition to his private practice, Isaak has taught thousands of lawyers.

“I have lectured locally, on a statewide level and nationally. I often lecture on recent decisions in constitutional law in criminal cases and teach Fourth and Fifth Amendment constitutional law litigation. I also have more than 120 published court decisions,” said Isaak.

Isaak explained, “My legal experience has a unique balance. While most trial attorneys do not write appeals and most appellate attorneys do not try cases, I have done both.”

“I will serve the citizens of Hillsborough County with dedication and commitment. I have always wanted to be a judge. I believe that I am qualified to take on the challenges that accompany the role of a judge,” said Isaak.

Isaak’s family moved to Tampa in 1968, and he has called Hillsborough County his home for the past 53 years. He supports numerous local charities and serves on the St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation Board of Directors.

He is married to Betsy Goode Isaak, and together they have two children. Betsy is a professional musician, having played with many of the local orchestras and other concerts in the Tampa Bay area.

