The sixth annual Skyway 10K announced the scheduled dates for early and general registration for their 2023 bridge run scheduled to take place March 12, 2023. According to organizers of the event, the lottery process for general registration will be open to registrants now through Monday, October 31 at www.skyway10k.com, with lottery winners scheduled to be notified on Friday, November 4.

The 500 volunteers of last year’s Skyway 10K will be eligible for early registration, allowing them to bypass the lottery system. Early registration is scheduled to take place now through October 31.

The Skyway 10K benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation (AFFF), which specializes in funding permanent or semipermanent structures and renovations to establishments that support military families. One hundred percent of the proceeds will finance infrastructure projects on military bases and military-friendly institutions.

“We’re so excited for registration week because it’s the first step in the race process where we get to see the outpouring of support from people in our community and across the country,” Nick Peters, founder of the Armed Forces Families Foundation, said, “Each year, we see supporters of our military and military families descend upon Tampa Bay, all in the name of supporting our servicemembers. This support allows us to fund projects that greatly benefit the families of our armed forces here at home, even while our servicemembers are deployed protecting our freedoms.”

According to race officials, the price of general admission registration is $80 per person, nonrefundable, with a total of 8,000 registration spots available. Of those spots, 7,500 are designated as general admission, and the remaining 500 are designated for VIP admission.

VIP registration will cost $300 per person and features access to free food and drinks, VIP restrooms, a gaming area and VIP swag at the VIP tent throughout race weekend, which includes the race expo and race day at Tropicana Field.

The 2022 Skyway 10K raised over $652K for AFFF. To date, more than $2.6 million has been raised for the foundation from Skyway 10K events in years past.

Current Armed Forces Families Foundation projects include:

• $140,000 to complete the construction of a brand-new USO center at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County. The contribution provided by AFFF funded dining areas, the installation of pool tables, a sports simulator, seven mounted TVs, an expanded internet cafe area, an arcade room, a computer lab, a conference room, an additional indoor program space and a dedicated kids’ room, which is fully equipped with toys, books and age-appropriate games.

• $97,000 donated for renovations at the Coast Guard-owned cottages at Hillsboro Lighthouse in Pompano Beach, which are used by members of the armed forces, veterans and their families offering them a low-cost opportunity to vacation and boost morale. The cottages have been used by the Coast Guard for over 100 years and remain an important recreation facility for our servicemen and women.

• $85,140 donated to the USO Foundation for a new USO center at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, funding the purchase and installation of gaming equipment, computers, televisions and seating.

Sponsorships for the 2023 Skyway 10K are available. Those interested should contact nurban@skyway10k.com.

For more information, visit www.skyway10k.com.