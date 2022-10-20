Jose Roldan Jr. is a husband, a father, a grandfather, a sought-after movie extra and behind-the-scenes photographer and a foodie with his own podcast called The Jose Show! He’s only been acting since January of this year and has more than a dozen movie-credits to his name including a big budget Hollywood film starring Superman actor Dean Cain!

