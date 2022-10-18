Special Sweepstakes Gives Two Winners Opportunity To “Grill with the Gronks”

PHOENIX – Are you ready for the ultimate backyard grilling party? Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, is excited to announce a partnership with the Gronkowskis, one of the most prominent and well-known sports families in the U.S.

‘Grill with the Gronks,’ a special sweepstakes collaboration, will give two lucky winners from Florida the chance to join all five Gronkowski brothers, Rob, Gordie, Dan, Chris and Glenn, at their house in Tampa for one of the greatest backyard barbecues fully catered by Sprouts Farmers Market. The two-hour grilling experience will feature a full spread, football, fun and more.

“I lived across the street from a Sprouts in Tampa, and I may have become a little obsessed,” said Rob Gronkowski. “We are thrilled to work with the company and to host what will be an epic backyard party featuring the best meats, sides, salads, fresh fruit, desserts and more from Sprouts.”

This contest will run until Monday, October 31 and give two Florida residents the opportunity to grill with the Gronkowski family.

To enter to win:

• Sign up through the Sprouts app or landing page, www.sprouts.com/promotions/grill-with-the-gronks/.

• Every $25 spent in a Sprouts Florida store with an app scan gains an extra entry.

“As athletes, Sprouts’ health and nutrition-focused approach gives us confidence that when we shop at the stores, we will be able to find great products that support us both on and off the field,” said Dan Gronkowski.

Sprouts welcomes shoppers with a farmers market experience and open layout featuring the season’s freshest produce at the center of the store and healthy, good-for-you options, such as organic, plant-based, keto, paleo and more. Sprouts has 35 locations throughout Florida.

For more information, visit www.sprouts.com/stores.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients, such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. This year, Sprouts celebrates its 20th anniversary.

To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit https://about.sprouts.com/.

Meet the Gronks

Gronks, the new family of football. The family of five boys has pushed themselves to become elite athletes while having the time of their lives. Four of the Gronkowski brothers have played football in the NFL, while the oldest, Gordie, played professional baseball. You have a better chance of winning the lottery twice than having four kids make it to the NFL. The Gronks work hard and push themselves to be the best on and off the field. The brothers are now taking their next steps and using their talents in the business world and Hollywood with new businesses, like their Gronk Nation clothing line, Ice Shaker brand and Gronk Fitness products. The family has premiered together on shows such as Family Feud, Family Guy and Shark Tank. Brotherly love and dedication have made this family a true success!

For more information, visit www.gronknation.com.