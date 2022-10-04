Winthrop Arts is the proud recipient of a grant from the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay. The grant, totaling $15,000, is for the Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory. Specifically, the money will be used to expand the program in Wimauma. However, the generosity of the grant also allows Winthrop Arts to expand the program in Plant City.

The Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory was established in February 2018. It is a program that provides free art classes to underserved children who live in Southern and Eastern Hillsborough County. Winthrop Arts partners with several nonprofits to provide the art classes. The partners identify the children who would best be served and provide the venue for the free art classes.

The partners include Hispanic Services Council in both Wimauma and Plant City, Beth-El Farmworker Ministry in Wimauma and Achieve Plant City.

Paul Kaman, president of the Winthrop Arts Board of Visionaries, said, “Words cannot capture our gratitude. This grant will allow us to improve, expand and deepen our Mobile Art Factory outreach program.”

Maria Garavito, La Red de Padres project director for Hispanic Services Council, said, “Hispanic Services Council has been chosen by the Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory to serve the children that come to our programs in Wimauma and Plant City. They bring to the children the opportunity to explore the arts with amazing instructors that not only provide their knowledge but also invest their heart and minds with the community.”

Garavito added, “Children await their instructor every Wednesday and Thursday. They explore their inner artist, and they gain self-confidence and have fun. We value Winthrop Arts and its program and thank the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay for its support.”

Winthrop Arts is now able to send two instructors every Wednesday to Wimauma, one to Hispanic Services Council and one to Beth-El Farmworker Ministry. Similarly, in Plant City, an instructor goes to Hispanic Services Council three times a month. At Achieve Plant City, a coding professional leads a coding class, and an artist teaches at each once a month.

Winthrop Arts was established in 2015. In addition to running the Mobile Art Factory, Winthrop Arts offers art classes to children ages 5 and up, teens and adults at the Art Factory, located at 11267 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview.

For more information, please visit www.winthroparts.org.