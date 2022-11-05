Compiled by Jenny Bennett

New Date For Your Next Step Is The Cure 5K Run

Due to Hurricane Ian, event organizers Bernadette Boyle and Linda O’Brien received a call from the county saying that their event had been canceled. The new date for the Your Next Step is the Cure 5K run is Saturday, November 19. This means that there is still time to sign up for this amazing event, which brings awareness to ocular melanoma, at https://runsignup.com/race/fl/lithia/yournextstepisthecure.

Follow its Facebook (@cureocularmelanoma) and Instagram (@yournextstepisthecure) pages to keep up with important information.

Help Honor Local Heroes With Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America will be placing wreaths on veterans’ graves on National Wreath Day on Saturday, December 17. Its mission is to remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom. It will carry out coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,500 locations in all 50 states, including locally at Serenity Meadows in Riverview.

It is looking for volunteers and sponsors for this event. Visit its website at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org for more information.

Get A Head Start On Holiday Shopping At The Bridges Retirement Community Annual Fair

With the holidays approaching, shopping for unique gifts could not be easier when you visit the 10th annual Gifts & Craft Fair on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is being held at The Bridges Retirement Community’s clubhouse, located at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Whether it’s handcrafted decorations or personalized gifts, such as jewelry and handbags, pottery, candles, home decor and more, you will find just what you are looking for.

Campaign Against Human Trafficking Meeting

The Tuesday, November 15 meeting of the Campaign Against Human Trafficking (CAHT) – South Shore will be held in Room 30 of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, at 6:30 p.m. Hillsborough County education experts will address multicultural issues related to students and their families.

It will focus on communications, language barriers and student participation. Since October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the meeting will also touch on how domestic violence can create obstacles to a student’s learning experience. A discussion of possible solutions, including how mentoring can help identify problems and assist with solutions, will be held.

For more information about Campaign Against Human Trafficking, visit its website at www.sccblueheart.org or call 847-524-9215.

St. Vincent de Paul Needs Your Help

Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets are being prepared and will be distributed to families in need. This year is particularly challenging for our communities, and St. Vincent de Paul would like to be able to help all those who come for assistance. To help complete holiday baskets, St. Vincent de Paul is looking for donations of nonperishable food items and Walmart gift cards.

Please bring items to St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview. Have no time to shop but still want to provide support? Please visit and donate at its website, www.svdpriverviewfl.org.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

On Tuesday, November 15, the South Bay Genealogical Society will meet at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center in the Life Enrichment Center located at 1971 Haverford Ave in Sun City Center.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. is an optional roundtable discussion followed by a luncheon at 12 Noon, and the presentation by the guest speaker will begin at 1 p.m. This month’s speaker, Peggy Schelin Jude, will be presenting ‘What Can I Do With My DNA? 13 Things You Can Do With Your DNA.’

For reservations and meal choice, call Dianna at 864-607-1330.

Brandon Newcomers Club Annual Fundraiser

The Brandon Newcomers Club will be hosting a market as its annual fundraiser on Wednesday, November 16 starting at 10 a.m. The event will take place at the Brandon Community Center, located at 302 Sadie St. in Brandon. There will be a wide variety of objects available for purchase, including baked goods, crafted goods and plants. The Brandon Newcomers Club is a group of women interested in making new friends, establishing a sense of community and helping others to acclimate to a new area.

For more information about the event or how to become a member, email Elaine at edeverlein@gmail.com.

American Pickers Is Looking To Film In Florida

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking.’ The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for valuable antiques, and it’s looking for locations in Florida. As they hit the back roads, the pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. If you or someone you know has a large private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of a day looking through, American Pickers would love to hear from you.

If you are interested, contact American Pickers at americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.