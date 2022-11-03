On top of being a successful student, one Newsome High School senior has started to pave the way for his future.

Erik Dyer, a student, Eagle Scout and researcher, has found that perseverance and passion has led him to many achievements, including being named the 2022 Eagle Scout of the Year by the American Legion.

“I will forever cherish this special award because Scouting has been such a transformational experience in my life,” said Dyer. “I am truly humbled by this achievement, and it is my plan to give back to Scouting by continuing to volunteer in this organization that means so much to me.”

Dyer participates in community service with the Boy Scouts of America where he focuses on the elderly, veterans and conservation projects, and he plans to continue to do what he can to support the organizations he loves.

Dyer was inspired by his siblings after watching them be Scouts and go on to pursue great things. By being an Eagle Scout, Dyer said he has learned about responsible citizenship, community involvement, teamwork, conservation and servant leadership.

Dyer has worked hard to become not only an Eagle Scout but also an outstanding young man. With a 4.0 GPA, an Associate of Arts degree from Hillsborough Community College and achieving semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship, all before he has graduated high school, he has now been given the opportunity to conduct research. Dyer is working for Dr. Leif Rosenberger, a governance and stability analyst at U.S. Army War College with the Peacekeeping Institute, by researching economic intelligence and global carbon capture technologies for national security.

“I discovered that the more I learned, the more I wanted to learn,” said Dyer.

He plans to major in environmental engineering with an interdisciplinary approach to combine his interests in conservation, public policy and STEM to address issues associated with sustainability and the impact on Earth’s climate.