Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans will host their seventh annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, December 17 at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview to support veterans and their families.

The golf tournament will begin at 8:15 a.m., with golfer check in starting at 7 a.m. At 1 p.m., Summerfield Crossings Golf Club will host a luncheon and give raffle items to the winners.

While golfer registration is closed, Veterans Helping Veterans is still accepting hole sponsorships for $200. The community can also support the organization by donating raffle prizes or giving financial donations to the organization.

“It’s the gap,” said board of directors member Rick Rohde, “The drop through the cracks stuff we can help fund.”

Veterans Helping Veterans will host approximately 150 golfers and 50 volunteers during the 18-hole tournament. Each participant will have the opportunity to participate in a raffle, where they can win anything from a synthetic oil change to a boat-ride excursion.

Veterans Helping Veterans currently has over 50 raffle prizes but is looking for the community to donate more.

The fundraiser was originally scheduled for October 1, but Hurricane Ian forced Veterans Helping Veterans to postpone the event to the middle of December. The December date was the earliest it could book Summerfield Crossings Golf Club after the original date was canceled.

After the hurricane, Rohde and his team were responsible for calling all the golfers, who agreed to still participate on the rescheduled date.

Its goal this year is to raise around $35,000, as the golf tournament is its only big annual fundraiser. Members of the community can help by donating raffle prizes or money to support the organization.

Veterans Helping Veterans is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Hillsborough County families. It passionately advocates for members of the veteran community and help the hungry and needy.

For more information on the Veterans Helping Veterans Annual Golf Tournament or to sponsor the event, contact Vince Cardella at 813-335-0308 or vincetechsales@gmail.com.

For more information on Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans, visit its Facebook page or contact it at 813-450-9082 or susiquehelpsvets@icloud.com.