With the start of its 55th season, The Florida Orchestra (TFO) is making a bold and exciting change that will improve access to a wealth of concert information while reducing our impact on the environment. Now all concert information will be provided via digital program pages.

This change allows TFO to provide far more than it could print in a program book: videos, repertoire and sample music; full program notes; full bios of guest artists, musicians and conductors; venue information and maps; resources about the orchestra; and much more. Everything can be easily updated, so guests will always have the latest information.

And it’s all in the palm of your hand on your smartphone, tablet or other device. The website is mobile responsive, which means it automatically adjusts content to look great and be readable at any point size on any device. In the concert hall lobby, simply scan the QR code with your phone camera and it will take you directly to the program page for that evening’s concert.

No need to wait until the concert, as digital program pages can be accessed at https://floridaorchestra.org/ from anywhere anytime at least a week before the performance. Take your time to read the excellent program notes for Masterworks concerts and get to know the guest artists and music before you go. You’ll also find more resources on the website to enhance your experience, including bios of TFO musicians, the TFO Blog, frequently asked questions, more about the mission and history and education and community programs.

One of the many benefits of this change is less waste. Program books are useful for a few hours in the concert hall, yet they produce tons of trash. As an arts leader in our community, TFO is committed to doing more to increase environmental sustainability. The scarcity and high cost of paper also are factors that cannot be ignored.

If you prefer to have printed information, you still have that choice. Before the concert, click on the printable program notes with repertoire and print at home. The program will also be available at TFO’s information table in the lobby to view it or take a photo of it with your phone.

A lot of tradition surrounds playbills and program books, but TFO believes this change will give you better access to more information and make your concert experience even more meaningful. If you have questions or want to learn more about the digital program pages, please email TFO at admin@floridaorchestra.org.