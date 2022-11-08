On October 18, the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) and the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce together presented to their members and guests a meeting regarding traffic and transportation at the ‘Future of Transportation’ Luncheon. Addressing them were representatives of Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, South Shore Ferry, Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART), Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) and the meeting sponsor, Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA).

The chambers presented this meeting to encourage and educate the attendees regarding this difficult issue facing Hillsborough County to help them make informed decisions as they take to the polls in the coming election.

The meeting opened with GRCC President and CEO Tanya Doran, followed by an invocation delivered by Liz Brewer, CEO of Angel Foundation FL. Joe Eletto of CENTURY 21 Beggins, and founder and chair of the GRCC Military Affairs Committee, led the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance. Doran recognized the elected officials attending the meeting, including State Representative Andrew Learned and Hillsborough County Commissioners Gwen Myers and Kimberly Overman. THEA Director of Public Affairs Sue Chrzan came to the podium and thanked the attendees for their attendance and support of the meeting.

Next, Myers expounded upon the county’s need for additional funds to support all things relating to transportation and the effect upon the community and encouraged voting for the 1 percent transportation referendum to raise the sales tax in Hillsborough from 7.5 to 8.5 percent.

Ed Turanchik, project leader for South Swell and HMS Ferries, then presented the Tampa Bay Passenger Ferry Project, showcasing its intercity service and highlighting the current Cross-Bay Service from St. Petersburg and Tampa, with a future service to include a South County Ferry Terminal that will connect to MacDill Air Force Base and the intercity ferry service.

Matt Lettelleir, president and CEO of the Brandon Chamber, introduced the agency panel consisting of three industry professionals: Adelee Le Grand, CEO of HART; Greg Slater, CEO of THEA; and Chris Jadick, director of communications at TBARTA.

Lettellier also opened the panel to questions from the audience, followed by an introduction of Steve Manning of Master Garage Door Co. and Leadership Brandon chair. Manning presented and explained Leadership Brandon to the attendees.

At the end, Lettellier thanked those in attendance, THEA and all the meeting partners: 3 C’s Catering, An ABC Events, Fancy That Specialty Linens, Gerardo Luna Photography, Hillsborough Community College, IDVES Audio Visual Solutions and The Regent.

Please join the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce at its next Investor Meeting Luncheon on Tuesday, November 15, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Winthrop Barn Theatre.