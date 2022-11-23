The Bloomingdale High School Art Club painted festive holiday designs on the windows of the Farmers Insurance Valentino Agency on November 5 as a service project for the students.

Art teacher Pamela Reeves and seven of her students visited the company on Fishhawk Boulevard in Lithia and painted fall designs on the windows. Art club students painted pumpkins with the names of the Farmers Insurance agents, surrounded by detailed leaves, flowers and a cornucopia on the door.

“Our FishHawk office understands how important it is to support local businesses and encourage education so we can be successful together as a community,” said Colleen LaRosa.

LaRosa, Valentino Agency employee and mother of an art club student, approached Reeves with the idea of having Bloomingdale High School students paint the windows in October. The Valentino Agency purchased the art supplies and donated to the club before getting their windows painted by the students.

“It meant so much to me personally that the Valentino Agency could partner with the Bloomingdale High School Art Club to show support to our local school by showcasing these talented students’ artwork with hopes that as a result it helps draw new potential customers’ eyes to our colorful windows and draws them into our office to hear about our products that we have to offer,” said LaRosa.

The Bloomingdale Art Club has been a part of the school since it was founded, but this is Reeves’ first year as the teacher. Reeves was a student and vice president of the art club in 1990 when they had a local window painting contest. Now, she is trying to revive the program and is hoping to start a Bloomingdale window-painting contest after the new year.

“Bloomingdale Art Club has been around since the start of school. I recently moved to Bloomingdale to become the art teacher, so we are trying new things,” said Reeves.

The Bloomingdale Art Club is willing to paint additional windows for companies that are looking to bring some holiday cheer to their business.

For more information on the Bloomingdale High School Art Club or to have company windows painted, email Reeves at pamela.reeves@hcps.net.