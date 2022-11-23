Cigars on the Boulevard will host an autograph and photo session with famous wrestlers at the Apollo Beach store to raise money for the Cauliflower Alley Club on Monday, December 5 at 6 p.m. Fans can pay $20 to receive autographs and photos from all the wrestlers and all profits will be donated to the charity.

Fidel ‘The Cuban Assassin’ Sierra, Haku, B. Brian Blair, Hector Guerrero, Steve Keirn and Kahagas will attend the event, taking pictures with fans who pay the $20 fee. Some of the wrestlers will bring their championship belts for guests to pose with as well.

“It’s an association that wrestlers, boxers and stuntmen from Hollywood movies put together years ago,” said wrestling promoter Hal Jeffery.

The Cauliflower Alley Club aims to support wrestlers, boxers and stuntmen who do not have the financial resources to receive medical treatment or pay off medical bills from their time in the profession.

“The money we raise goes through a private group of our leaders in the club that sipher money off to them to pay their bills and get the medical help they need,” said Jeffery.

The $20 fee will allow guests to take a picture with all the wrestlers and receive an 8 x 10-inch photo of each wrestler for autograph.

“We give away thousands a year to help support these retired athletes. It’s a good organization, and most people don’t know about it because they are not behind the scenes with wrestling or boxing, … but it’s there, and it’s there to help others,” said Jeffery.

The autograph-signing event is being presented in association with Frontier Cigars, which are available at all Florida Tobacco Depot and ABC Fine Wine & Spirits locations.

Cigars on the Boulevard is a clean, upscale cigar restaurant that invites guests to drink and socialize at its Apollo Beach lounge. It has over 130 types of cigars, including traditional and local cigars.

Cigars on the Boulevard is located at 1438 Apollo Beach Blvd. near Lands End Marina and is open from 3-11 p.m. every day. For more information about the Cauliflower Alley Club, visit its website at www.caulifloweralleyclub.org.