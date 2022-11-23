Thanks to the Osprey Observer and local business owners, Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Wednesday, December 7 at Center Place from 6:30-9 p.m.

“Center Place’s executive board and I are thrilled to have so much community support,” said Libby Hopkins, Center Place’s Executive Director. “We are a community center, and our community has showed us so much love, it’s overwhelming. Thank you to the Osprey Observer for sharing our story of needing sponsors for our event.”

Local businesses ABC Event Planning, Florida Trade Academy, Legends, Game Over, RAZZLEDAZZLE Barbershop and 7th Sky Ventures have all agreed to sponsor Center Place’s Christmas Tree Lighting.

Brandon residents Kelley Miller and Dorothy Rinaldi have also stepped up to be sponsors of the yearly event.

“We still have many sponsorships available and there is still time to help us make this a wonderful holiday event for our community,” Hopkins said.

Center Place’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting is a family holiday event that is free to attend. Center Place is working with local vendors to be on hand as well.

“If you are a local vendor and want to be a part of Center Place’s tree lighting event, we would love to have you join us,” Hopkins said. “We are looking for vendors you can offer our guests hot cocoa, Christmas cookies or other holiday snacks. We are also looking for vendors to be on hand the night of the event to do crafts with the children who will be there having fun.”

If you are interested in being a sponsor of Center Place’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting, there are still three North Pole sponsorships for $750 each. This sponsorship level covers the mural that will be painted on the windows of Center Place’s Grand Room and indoor Christmas trees. There are also still three Santa Claus sponsorships for $500, which will cover pictures with Santa Claus at the event, and three Elves sponsorships available for $250, which covers snacks for guests of the tree lighting.

If you would like to be a sponsor of Center Place’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting, you can contact Hopkins at libby.hopkins@centerplacebrandon.com or call Center Place at 813-685-8888.

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Center is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B inside the Brandon Regional Library.