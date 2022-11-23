Michelle Mosher, licensed independent insurance agent and owner of Southshore Insurance Professionals in Riverview, was recently awarded Member of the Year by Insurance Agency Owners Alliance (IAOA) at its annual conference during the first week of October.

Mosher has 29 years of industry experience in the insurance sector and can provide her clients with auto, home and business insurance anywhere in Florida. She is not only known for her superior knowledge of insurance and caring customer service but also for her online persona, the ‘Florida Insurance Chick,’ who helps people understand coverage options through social media videos and memes.

“There are 8491 independent agency owners from across the county in this organization and to be chosen from all of those was overwhelming and an incredible honor,” Mosher said. “I have been in this group since its inception because of the selflessness and collaboration of the group. I’m simply honored to represent this group as their 2022 Member of the Year.”

The IAOA began as a Facebook group of agency owners who were dedicated to providing helpful insight with each other to encourage their agencies to thrive. Now, almost a decade later, the IAOA has more than 8,000 members nationwide, offers online programming and holds a conference titled ‘INNOVATION’ in a different U.S. city each year.

The 2022 conference was held in Nashville, Tennessee and attended by over 400 independent insurance agency owners. It featured 18 speakers and over 100 vendors to help agency owners discover new ways to perform in an ever-changing business arena.

Mosher’s award comes as no surprise to her peers and customers, who have watched her navigate the shaky Florida insurance market with precision over the last few years. She is a valuable asset not just to her local community but to her community of fellow agency owners as well.

“We are a growing independent agency in Florida, and we are active in the Tampa Bay community with the ability to assist clients anywhere in Florida with auto, home and business insurance needs,” Mosher said.

“If you are active on social media, we invite you to follow our Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and/or Twitter pages,” Mosher said. “We promise not to ‘sell’ to you there but provide you with information regarding industry news and sometimes just fun facts and good wishes.”

If you would like to learn more about Southshore Insurance Professionals, you can visit its website at https://southshoreins.com/ or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/southshoreinsuranceprofessionals. Mosher’s office is located at 11216 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview. To get a free quote, call Mosher at 813-448-7580.