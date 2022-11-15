Edited by Jenny Bennett

Vine Vegan Now Open

Danielle Stevens, owner and chef of Vine Vegan, learned to cook from her family. As a daughter of a Latino and a Brit, who was born in Hawaii, raised in Europe and an American through and through, Danielle was sure to balance everything when creating the Vine Vegan menu. Her mission is to bring people together, capture the culture of community and use delicious vegan food to do it.

Vine Vegan is located at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For more information on opening hours and to view the menu, visit its website at www.vinevegan.com or follow it on Facebook and Instagram @vineveganfl.

Cafe Cuba Under New Ownership

Cafe Cuba by Andris is a welcoming family-owned restaurant with a variety of diverse, authentic and flavorful foods and amazing friendly service. Following taking over the business, new owner Andris Lopez has kept everyone’s favorite dishes, made minor tweaks for improvement to others and added some of his own recipes. While the restaurant remains Cuban cuisine, the menu is slowly expanding and introducing Dominican and Puerto Rican delicacies. Cafe Cuba also offers catering for your events.

Visit it at 3240 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.cafecubabyandris.com. Follow it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cafecubarestaurant and Instagram @cafecubabyandris.

Latitudes Tours Celebrates Four Years Of Cruising Tampa Bay

Come and enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience here in Tampa Bay with Latitudes Tours. Latitudes Tours has been offering daily eco-tours, lunch and dinner cruises, small-group bus tours and private fishing charters in and around Tampa Bay for the last four years and has recently added guided kayak tours to its selection. The kayak tours leave from several departure points. While kayaking, keep an eye out for dolphin pods, manatees, sting rays, sharks and more.

Latitudes Tours can be found at 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. For more information, visit its website at www.latitudestours.com or call 813-641-1311.

Law Office Of Samuel C. Higginbottom

Samuel C. Higginbottom is a maritime, insurance and boating injury lawyer who serves individuals and small businesses that rely on the Tampa Bay waterways. His office can be found at 10312 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 108-315 in Riverview.

With over a decade of experience working at large law firms in the Tampa area, Higginbottom has lots of experience in all types of cases that have involved legal issues, including in the areas of personal injury, insurance disputes, government contracts, professional liability, property damage and maritime law.

For additional information, visit its website at www.lawsch.com or call 813-825-1267.

R Processor Inc. Helps You To Process Payments

R Processor Inc. makes it affordable for business owners to collect money. Whether you need a point of sales solution or maybe a mobile payment option, it has a solution for your business. It allows small to midsize business owners to streamline their businesses and increase cash flow.

Richard Rohde, owner of R Processor Inc., has been in the business for over 30 years and offers both equipment and software solutions. To find out more, visit its website at www.richrohde.com or call 813-405-5210.

The Guess Who Are Coming To Lakeland

The Guess Who, a group that’s connected with the masses throughout an exultant hit parade spanning 14 Top 40 hits, including “These Eyes,” “Clap for the Wolfman,” and “Share the Land,” are among music’s most indelible treasures.

“You’re going to see an excellent version of the songs and hear exactly how they should sound or be played,” verified founding member Garry Peterson.

They will be performing at the RP Funding Center, located at 701 W Lime St. in Lakeland, on March 22, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at the RP Funding Center Box Office, call 863-834-8111 or purchase online at www.rpfundingcenter.com.

Disaster Recovery Center Opens In Riverview

The state of Florida and FEMA have opened an additional disaster recovery center at HCC Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview, it is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Disaster recovery centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

Assistance is also available online at www.disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA app or by calling 800-621-3362.

New Dates For Tampa Bay Boat Show

Chart your course for the Florida State Fairgrounds from Friday through Sunday, November 18-20 for the Tampa Bay Boat Show. It offers a great way to see millions of dollars’ worth of inventory and to see and compare all available makes and models in one location, as well as accessories and clothing.

Admission is free, and the event is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

A Letter Of Thanks From A.J. Jambhekar

Dear Patrons,

It is bittersweet to inform you that after 19 years of serving this community’s wine and spirit needs, I have decided to sell the business and retire. While I am excited for retirement, it would be a disservice to not reflect on the road to this point. With this, I wanted to take the time to thank each and every one of you for your support over the years. My family and I greatly appreciated your business as well as getting to know many of you on a personal level. Whether it was sourcing your favorite hard-to-find craft beer, tracking down a rare bourbon or finding that Cabernet you tried and loved at a restaurant, seeing a truly satisfied customer was my greatest pleasure.

The new store has opened under the name LiquorSplit. Getting to know them through the acquisition process, I gained tremendous confidence they will continue to provide this community great service for all your alcohol needs.

I wish you all the best moving forward and hope to see you around in the community.

Sincerely, Ajay A.J. Jambhekar.