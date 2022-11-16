Google has launched a ‘News Equity Fund,’ a global commitment to provide financial support and opportunities to news organizations that primarily serve underrepresented communities.

According to its website, the aim is to strengthen inclusion, further empower a diverse news ecosystem and specifically support small and medium-sized publishers creating original journalism for underrepresented audiences around the world.

“We are humbled, honored and thrilled to be included with such an accomplished list of international publications,” said Osprey Observer managing editor Marie Gilmore upon hearing the announcement. “It is so nice to be considered as our news team continues to cover important stories in our communities and to stay current and relevant in our current news culture.”

The funding will be used to continue to cover news stories on underrepresented charities, organizations and people who serve in the Osprey Observer coverage communities.

To share a news story idea with the Osprey Observer, visit www.ospreyobserver.com/press-releases/ or email editor@ospreyobserver.com.