Westfield Brandon, located at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon, has plenty of holiday events going on this month and in December. A chance to see Santa, helping with a toy drive, fun pet photos, a special Black Friday deal, giveaways and more can be found at the mall for all to enjoy.

Santa Arrives

Santa will arrive and officially kick off the holidays at Westfield Brandon in the Center Court and will be available for meet and greets and photo ops at the center throughout the season. Guests can opt to purchase photo packages in advance by making a reservation online.

This event is lasts through Saturday, December 24. Visit the website for a complete list of visiting hours.

Sincerely, Santa Toy Drive

With the Sincerely, Santa Toy Drive, guests can make a local child’s holiday wish come true by sponsoring a letter to Santa written by a local child in need, purchasing the items listed and bringing the unwrapped gifts back to the Sincerely, Santa booth in the Dillard’s court. All gifts will be delivered to each child’s home in time for Christmas.

The toy drive is from today through Sunday, December 18, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Pet Photos With Santa

Furry friends are invited to join in the fun this season too through photos with Santa. Visitors can bring their four-legged family members to Center Court to capture that perfect holiday memory with Santa, and online reservations are available. Guests with pets (leashed or in a carrier) can enter and exit through the Restaurant Courtyard near Panera Bread.

This event is on from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, November 28 and December 5.

PJ Days And Ugly Sweater Days With Santa

Guests can don their best holiday pajamas and ugliest sweaters for extra cozy (and tacky) photo opportunities with Santa in the Center Court.

The PJ days are Tuesday, November 29, December 6 and December 13 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Tuesday, December 20 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Those who wish to skip the line can secure their spot in advance.

Ugly sweater days are on Thursday, December 1, December 8 and December 15 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. To reserve a spot, visit the event’s webpage.

Black Friday Weekend Gift-with-Purchase

Gifts are in store for visitors who shop or dine during Black Friday Weekend. Those who spend $250 or more at any two or more Westfield Brandon stores or restaurants will receive a $25 Westfield Gift Card. Instructions to redeem and additional guidelines can be found online.

This opportunity is available on Friday and Saturday, November 25-26 from 12 Noon-8 p.m. and Sunday, November 27 from 12 Noon-6 p.m.

Santa Cares

Ensuring a joyous visit from Santa for all, Westfield Brandon will host a special event for children with autism or other special needs and their families to meet with Santa in a sensory-friendly and welcoming environment. Space is limited, and families looking to participate will need to make reservations and enter through the Restaurant Courtyard near Panera Bread. The event is on Sunday, December 4 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning Night And Giveaway

In partnership with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Westfield Brandon will host a unique opportunity for Lightning Fans to have photos taken with Santa in a Tampa Bay Lightning Jersey and leave with special swag—maybe even a signed hockey stick. The event is on Sunday, December 11 from 2-4 p.m. You can reserve online here.

Roaming Holiday Entertainment

Guests can enjoy some extra holiday cheer while finishing up their last-minute gift shopping as Westfield Brandon’s elves roam the center spreading joy and surprising shoppers with fun performances and giveaways. The elves will be there Saturday through Thursday, December 17-22 from 4-7 p.m.