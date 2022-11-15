The Arts Council of Plant City will present its 35th annual At Home for the Holidays Home Tour on Sunday, December 11 from 1-4:30 p.m. The Holiday Home Tour will feature three festively decorated area homes plus the Sparkman House Luxury Bed & Breakfast. Tickets for the event are $25 per person.

In addition to the tour, the Arts Council of Plant City will offer refreshments at the Plant City Photo Archives, located at 106 S. Evers St. in Plant City. Refreshments are included in the cost of your ticket.

According to Maggie Carlisle, chair of the Holiday Home Tour, “Each home is festively decorated. All of the homes reflect the personality and traditions of the individual homeowners.” Carlisle added, “Each guest tours the homes on their own.”

Once you pay for your ticket, you will receive a map showing where each home is located.

Last year, approximately 250 people toured the homes.

According to Carlisle, “People from as far away as Homosassa Springs come to the tour. We never know how the homes will be decorated. One year, a dentist’s home featured a tree decorated with all types of dentistry tools. We tell the homeowners to decorate the way they normally would at Christmas.”

The funds raised at the Holiday Home Tour help the Arts Council of Plant City provide many different programs for the community. This includes high school scholarships given to four deserving seniors from Plant City High School, Durant High School and Strawberry Crest High School. Students must be interested in pursuing a degree in the arts. Applications can be obtained from each school’s guidance counselor in March 2023. Awards are made at the end-of-the-year assembly at each school.

In addition, the Arts Council of Plant City is the sponsor of a variety of community events. It sponsors among other things, the annual Seward sculptures, banners on the light poles in downtown Plant City, Meals on Wheels, Empty Bowls and a caboose at Railfest.

Additionally, they provide youth development at each of the above-mentioned high schools for drama, band and orchestra.

For more information and to get tickets to the annual Holiday Home Tour, please contact Carlisle at mcarlisle@trinkle-law.com or Marsha Passmore at mappmore@msn.com.