By Meghan Reyes

The Tampa Bay Festival of Lights will open on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 and will run till January 1, 2023. Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights will transport guests into a beautiful winter wonderland with custom light displays and its enchanting Santa’s Village. The festival surrounds guests in over 1 million twinkly lights as they drive 2 miles through a number of various themed light displays.

With fun for the whole family, the elaborate light displays feature everything from clever racoons toasting marshmallows to a giant gingerbread house with candy and cakes, and from a dynamic western display to a Mrs. Claus’ kitchen, the displays are sure to bring magic to everyone’s night. Santa’s Village is filled to the brim with activities and treats for those young at heart. Santa’s Interactive Barnyard features camel rides, crafting sections, hot chocolate, apple-cider donuts and even visits with Santa himself.

A few new additions to Santa’s Village have been made this year. Families can take the plunge on the Arctic Plunge Inflatable Snow Tube, take a spin on the Reindeer Carousel, and take a ride on the special Holiday Train. Those more inclined to explore can take a self-guided walking tour of the enchanting Hometown Hillsborough Historical Village. The village consists of the fairgrounds’ permanent display of antique farming equipment and replicas of buildings from the past, all decked out in traditional decor. Another new addition to the festival is the Holiday Market, where families can find the perfect gifts for those they love. The market will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Along with Santa’s Village and the Christmas light spectacular, a few additional events will take place during this year’s festival. Holiday movies and video shorts will be shown on the big screen, while picnic tables and fire pits have been added to allow for even more seating. Live music featuring Dennis Lee and Tampa artist Katie Lombardo will be available on select dates. Lee will be performing on Friday and Saturday, November 25 and 26 and December 16 and 17. Lombardo will be performing on Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10.

Further information regarding performances by local organizations and specialty evenings will be announced this month.

Tickets for this year’s event are on sale now and cost $25 per car or $80 per bus. For more information about the festival, please visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.