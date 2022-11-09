Hillsborough County commissioners are seeking residents to serve on several county citizen advisory boards, committees and councils. Residents interested in seeking appointment must reside in and be registered voters in Hillsborough County. These are voluntary positions, and members serve without compensation. Applicants may apply to more than one group but may only serve on one group at a time unless specifically approved by the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners.

All applicants must submit a completed ‘Questionnaire for County Appointments’ and a ‘Standards of Conduct’ form. Additional requirements are in the information that follows.

Forms are available on the county’s website at www.hcflgov.net. To download a form, click on the ‘Government’ and then the ‘Boards and Committees’ tabs/links.

All forms must be signed and dated, and all questions must be answered in entirety to be eligible. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

If you apply to a board, committee or council that requires a background check, you will be provided with a link to complete the online background check process. A response within 48 hours is required, at which time the link will expire.

The application is due by close of business on Thursday, December 1. Appointments will be scheduled for a meeting of the Board of County Commissioners in January 2023.

Forms can be:

• Mailed to P.O. Box 1110, Tampa, FL 33601.

• Faxed to 813-239-3916.

• Emailed to finleyl@hillsboroughcounty.org.

• Delivered to 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., 2nd Floor, Tampa 33602.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, meeting dates and times are subject to change.

Boards, committees and councils with vacant positions include:

• Hospital Authority.

• Anti-bullying Advisory Committee.

• Building Board of Adjustment, Appeals and Examiners.

• Child Care Licensing Hearing Officer.

• Code Enforcement Board.

• Code Enforcement Special Magistrate.

• Council on Aging.

• County Internal Audit Committee.

• Cross Connection and Backflow Control Board.

• Electrical Board of Adjustment, Appeals and Examiners.

• Health Care Advisory Board.

• Health Council of West Central Florida Inc. (District VI).

• Historic Resources Review Board.

• Human Relations Board.

• Industrial Development Authority.

• Land Use Appeals Board.

• Mechanical Board of Adjustment, Appeals and Examiners.

• Plumbing Board of Adjustment, Appeals and Examiners.

• Tourist Development Council.