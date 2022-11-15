With just over a month until the 2022 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, ESPN Events is proud to announce that tickets are now available for purchase to the general public. The 15th edition of the bowl game will take place at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, December 23 at 6:30 p.m. Last year’s in-state matchup between the UCF Knights and Florida Gators hosted a sold-out crowd of 63,669 fans.

The Gasparilla Bowl welcomes two teams from among the American Athletic Conference (AAC), Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Big 12, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference (MAC), Mountain West, Pacific 12 Conference (Pac-12), Southeastern Conference (SEC) and independent programs, Brigham Young University and Army. The event annually showcases many top college-football players who go on to play in the NFL.

The week leading up to the game offers student-athletes and fans a variety of interactive events across the Tampa Bay area to celebrate Bowl Week and get into the game-day spirit. From visits to local sites and attractions to a loud and proud Block Party at the Tampa Convention Center, Gasparilla Bowl activities honor the rich history of Tampa’s famed Gasparilla Invasion, our community’s rich waterfront and the fun of football in Florida. Stay tuned for more announcements.

Fans can now purchase tickets for the 2022 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl tickets with lower bowl seating available starting as low as $40, making it an affordable option for holiday family fun. Club-level seating and access starts at $75. Taxes and service gees will apply.

College-football fans who want to catch all of the action with their favorite krewe of 10 or more can purchase discounted group ticket packages by calling 813-301-6900. Group ticket information is also available at www.gasparillabowl.com/tickets/.

Gasparilla Bowl is owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN with a portfolio of 34 collegiate sporting events nationwide.

For more information on this year’s bowl game and the bowl week events, please visit www.gasparillabowl.com or follow along on social media @GasparillaBowl.