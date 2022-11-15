The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview, is once again keeping alive the much beloved tradition of writing letters to Santa. The mailbox at the special North Pole drop-off location will be available the week of Thanksgiving.

Beginning on Sunday, November 27, a life-size Santa will be stationed at the door closest to the mailbox so children can see him watching as they drop their letters into the special mailbox. This is also a great photo opportunity. There will be other spots around the building that will be good for photo opportunities.

Children whose letters are received by Thursday, December 15 will receive a specially drafted personal response from one of Santa’s helpers before Christmas. In addition, they will receive a special gift courtesy of Chick-fil-A. Teachers who want to use this as an opportunity for a class project, and who are not providing addresses, must have the letters delivered at least one week before school lets out for the winter holidays in order to get the responses.

According to Shannon Keil, chief executive officer for The Regent, “This event started in 2020 as a safe, kid-friendly activity during COVID, and it has continued to grow.” Keil added, “We love seeing the kids drop off their letters and the excitement they have on their faces.”

The Regent is the primary sponsor of the event. Tammy Holmberg, owner/operator of Chick-fil-A at Lake Brandon Village, is also a sponsor. Keil said, “Tammy is always ready to help out the community. We love having Chick-fil-A partner with us.”

The Regent was once again named the number one wedding venue in Tampa Bay. Keil said, “We love our community, and we are very happy to be the place where people celebrate the great moments in their life.”

The Regent is home to many community-centric events including weddings, fundraisers, galas, retreats and sweet 16 celebrations. The Regent is a place for diverse interests to come together and build connections and a sense of civic pride.

For more information, please visit www.experiencetheregent.com.