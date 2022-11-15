In 1988, the first home was built in River Hills. The River Hills Country Club was conceived as a daily-fee golf facility with amenities that far surpassed any in what was a fairly remote area of Hillsborough County at that time.

River Hills Country Club opened the Joe Lee-designed course and clubhouse in 1989. The developer realized that Tampa was a burgeoning market and built a community that offered a great golf course, superb dining, clay tennis courts, Junior Olympic-sized pool and tremendous value just as it does to this day.

“We have a strong bond with our members,” said River Hills HOA President Paul Brooks. “Our members are ambassadors for River Hills. They invite friends who are not member to come and check out our amazing facility. We offer membership to people who live in River Hills as well as to people who live outside of River Hills. We also offer membership options to fit most budgets.”

When the development was sold out, the developer sold the club to a growing golf course operator in 2000. That ownership resulted in multiple sales of the property over the past two decades until the River Hills Community Association (HOA) purchased the club to enhance home-values community and to create an amenity worthy of the lush and beautiful development. Missions of $2 million of improvements were initiated through 2020 to the property to renovate, refresh and rejuvenate a private country club within one of the most respected communities that prides itself on exquisite landscaping, nature and protecting the environment.

“Our focus is still the same as it was when we started, and that is to make River Hills Country Club the best country club around,” Brooks said. “We continue to make improvements to River Hills, and it’s almost as if River Hills is new and improved.”

Brian McManis recently became the general manager of River Hills Country Club. “I’m excited to be a part of the team,” McManis said. “From the first day I started with the team, I jumped right in on making improvements to River Hills. We are very family friendly, and we pride ourselves on all of our programming, including our junior programming for golf, tennis and swimming.”

If you would like to learn more about River Hills Country Club, you can visit its website at www.riverhillscountryclub.com or call 813-653-1554. River Hills Country Club is located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico.