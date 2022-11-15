Music Showcase is a family-owned business with numerous name-brand instruments for purchase, along with various accessories. It’s a place of learning for all ages and experience levels, providing fun, dynamic lessons on playing instruments and singing in the style you want to achieve. It also provides a repair service and instrument rental, including a month-to-month rent-to-own program with rental payments going towards the purchase.

Plus, with the Florida Academy of Performing Arts (FAOPA), Music Showcase offers programs where kids can participate in musical theater, classes, workshops and events.

With FAOPA, experience the jazzy beats of Disney’s The Jungle Book KIDS on Saturday, November 19 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The performance, directed by Rachel Battle, features colorful characters and beloved songs from the movie. Regular tickets cost $10 and VIP tickets, which seat attendees in the front two rows, cost $12. Tickets are very limited, so get yours soon.

On Friday, December 2 from 5-10 p.m., kids ages 5-12 can enjoy Parent’s Night Out. The night includes dinner, snacks, games, crafts, the movie Polar Express and Santa’s Workshop, where they’ll be able to make Christmas gifts for friends and families. Registration costs $35 if not currently enrolled in a FAOPA program or $30 if enrolled, and siblings are $15 each. Availability is limited, so register early.

Next, look forward to a free Music Makers workshop on Saturday, December 3 from 9:30-11 a.m. There, children ages 4-10 will learn about and get to play several musical instruments, as well as create and take home an instrument craft.

And then, from Friday through Sunday, December 9-11 and 16-18, there will be performances of A Christmas Story: The Musical, directed by Heather Ochalek and with performers ranging from 8-year-olds to adults. Based on the beloved Christmas movie, this show will add a new dimension to enjoy for fans of the movie and stand on its own for people who haven’t seen it. Regular tickets cost $15 and VIP tickets cost $20. Showtimes are Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“We have spent over 25 years building relationships with families in this community and we are excited for the season with A Christmas Story: The Musical, Polar Express Parents’ Night Out and Santa’s Workshop, our annual Christmas recital and Amplify performing in the community. We hope you join us for one of these events,” said Ochalek, executive director of FAOPA.

Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. To learn more about Music Showcase and its gear, lessons and more, visit www.musicshowcaseonline.com or call 813-685-5998. For FAOPA’s programs, events, registration and more, visit https://faopa.org/ or call 813-490-2787.