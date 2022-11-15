The 2022-23 Bank of America Broadway at the Straz season, sponsored in part by the Tampa Bay Times, is back. Going forward, the slate includes Tina — The Tina Turner Musical, Chicago, Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, Ain’t Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill and the Tony® and Grammy Award®-winning best musical Hadestown. The season also features Shear Madness in the intimate Jaeb Theater and special return engagements of Hamilton and Wicked.

“Touring Broadway is back in Tampa in a big, big way,” said Straz Center President and CEO Judy Lisi.

“We’ve got an astonishing season planned that includes audience favorites, award winners, R&B, rock ’n’ roll and a couple of shows that were originally announced for the 2020-2021 slate and postponed due to the pandemic,” she continued. “This lineup truly is the best of Broadway, and we can’t wait to share it with Tampa Bay area audiences.”

The remaining 2022-23 Broadway season features:

Hadestown

Tuesday, November 29-Sunday, December 4

Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) intertwines two mythic tales —that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife, Persephone.

TINA — The Tina Turner Musical

January 31-February 5, 2023

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other — of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA — The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

Chicago

February 21-26, 2023

After more than 25 years, Chicago is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. Chicago has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations.

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird

April 11-16, 2023

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic’s Pick To Kill a Mockingbird is “the most successful American play in Broadway history.” (60 Minutes). Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas will play the role of Atticus Finch in the national tour.

Ain’t Too Proud

May 2-7, 2023

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner for Best Choreography, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Jagged Little Pill

May 16-21, 2023

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE — everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show — is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family “vaults the audience to its collective feet.” (The Guardian).

The season also features:

Shear Madness

February 15-April 8, 2023

This unique comedy whodunit takes place today in the Shear Madness hairstyling salon and is chock-full of up-to-the-minute spontaneous humor. During the course of the action, a murder is committed, and the audience gets to spot the clues, question the suspects and solve the funniest mystery in the annals of crime. The outcome is never the same, which is why many audience members return again and again to the scene of the mayhem.

In addition to the eight-show Broadway series, the Straz will present two special return engagements:

Hamilton

Wednesday, December 28, 2022-January 22, 2023

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. With the book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda; direction by Thomas Kail; choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler; and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Wicked

March 8-26, 2023

Wicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz, but from a different angle. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked — the untold true story of the Witches of Oz — transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is “a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry and think.”

For more information about the Broadway season, individual shows, other Straz Center events and productions or to become a season ticket holder, visit www.strazcenter.org.